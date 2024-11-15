OKC Thunder's Lack of Size Could see Them Succumb to Suns in NBA Cup
Oklahoma City knew it was going to have a lot on its hands once it was discovered that Chet Holmgren suffered a pelvic fracture last Sunday. Another road to recovery for the 7-foot-1 hybrid basketball player, his absence was and still is expected to shake up both the success and dynamics of the team -- and mostly because they're down all three of their centers, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and now Holmgren.
As the team awaits Hartenstein's arrival, its resorting to a small ball approach and utilizing their versatility on the defensive end of the floor to hold down the fort. It's worked well thus far, eding out the LA Clippers for the second time this season in the first contest without Holmgren, and then dismantling the New Orleans Pelicans a couple days after.
Now, onto the NBA Cup, the Thunder look ahead to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, where it'll be a top-three Western Conference matchup. The Suns will compete without their star and former Thunder Kevin Durant, as Oklahoma City will continue to weather its Holmgren-less storm.
Against a team of this caliber and frontcourt size, it might be a bit more difficult to guard one through five with the lack of size the Thunder possess -- though, they've done wilder things before. Jusuf Nurkic being a game-time decision will be a massive swing for the Thunder depending on the outcome, as his ability to bully down low and haul in rebounds is tough even for a team with a true center. Combine that with 6-foot-8 rookie Ryan Dunn, and Royce O'Neale and Mason Plumlee coming off the bench, the Thunder will have some tough matchups defensively.
Oklahoma City will again have to meld together as a cohesive defensive wall on every level, but focusing on the damage done in the paint will be paramount to the result of this one on Friday night.
