OKC Thunder Test Against Houston Rockets Good Long-Term
Sunday night is a stinging loss for the 15-5 Oklahoma City Thunder. Late game blunders and lack of execution down the stretch leaves the Bricktown Ballers longing for a few more seconds on the clock to right their wrongs.
Though, in an 82 game season, the sting can only last so long. With another game around the corner, you must swiftly down a couple of Advils and move on about your day and in this case season. However, for as agonizing as the Thunder's 119-116 loss to the Rockets was, it also serves as a meaningful game in the long run.
“Really high-level game, first of all, I thought both teams really competed, very physical game and both teams played really hard. I thought they (Houston Rockets) threw the first punch physically and we responded really well in the first half at a time where the game could’ve gotten away from us and we got control of the game for much of it. While we can learn from playing a game like that, we got to learn from it, grow through it. But I think the trip in totality, we’re a better team right now than we were eight days ago when we took off for this trip. We went through a lot of different experiences that we can grow from, from some of the wins to tonight,” Head Coach Mark Daigneault said following the Rockets loss.
“A good block of games. I think we’re better now than we were at the beginning of the season through some of the experiences we’ve had. We have a lot we can improve on, on both ends of the floor. I think the guys have brought the type of professionalism and consistency and spirit that allows you to grow through an 82-game season and they’ve always done that, but they have started off this season in that way as well," Daigneault continued.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have championship aspirations. For the bad bill of health they have been dealt this season, the Thunder still sit as the No. 1 seed out West for the second straight season. When healthy, the Thunder have the fire power to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the NBA.
Still, the OKC Thunder own the youngest roster in the NBA. While many around Bricktown will groan at that stat as the Benjamin Button Thunder have been touting their youth for a half decade, the facts are the facts.
The Thunder lack experience in high-level games. For each of the 82 that kick up the intensity to playoff levels, especially on the road, it is a good thing for Oklahoma City. Lopsided wins and ugly wins count just alike, though lessons are learned within 48 minutes of pure competitive bliss.
Oklahoma City has plenty of clean-up from their late-game loss to Houston, including brushing up on their math and situational skills on when to foul, but without these type of games? The Thunder would be ill-equipped to go on its championship quest.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.