OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a two game winning streak into Monday night's tilt with the Houston Rockets on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Thunder are 8-2 in its last ten games, while the Rockets boasts a 5-5 mark in that same span.
The Rockets have stumbled in the second half of the season, falling from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference to the No. 5 slot.
These two teams have already faced off three times, with the Thunder owning a 2-1 record, including the NBA Cup Semi-Final match in Vegas. The lone Houston win came on the back of a 38 point outburst by Fred VanVleet. The two sides will meet again on April 4 in Houston.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 10.5-point favorites against the Houston Rockets, and the total over/under is 226.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to right the ship on the defensive end in this game. The Houston Rockets could be without key fixtures for an already laboring offense. Preventing the Rockets from getting comfortable is a must to secure a win with a rest disadvantage. Since the All-Star Break, the Thunder have the 22nd best defense in the NBA after getting out to a historic start previously.
Oklahoma City saw Jalen Williams rip off 41 points on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. That was the second time this week a Williams-led lineup put the game on ice and if the Thunder get that level of aggressiveness against this Houston defense, the Rockets will struggle to answer.
Teams typically shoot better at home and with shooting variants being a massive talking point this week, the Thunder are due for a game in which they just blitz the nets. An early avalanche from beyond the arc coudl gain OKC separation in this clash.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (49-11) vs. Houston Rockets (37-33)
INJURIES:
Note: The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Injury Report below reflects the Thunder's latest update for Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder will issue a new injury report on Monday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Ankle) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Back) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) Questionable
- Branden Carlson (GL) Available
- Alex Ducas (GL) Available
- Dillon Jones (GL) Available
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Houston Rockets
- Steven Adams (Ankle) Questionable
- Dillon Brooks (Knee) Questionable
- Tari Eason (lower leg) Questionable
- Alprene Sengun (Back) Questionable
- Amen Thompson (Shoulder) Questionable
- Fred VanVleet (Ankle) OUT
- N'Faly Dante (GL) OUT
- Jack Mcveigh (GL) OUT
- Cody Zeller (Not with the Team) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, March 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to run through the finish line of this back-to-back set against the Houston Rockets and ensure its defense gets back on track after an overall sluggish week. The Thunder get an off day on Tuesday before hitting the road for a Nationally Televised game on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
