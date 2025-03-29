OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play host to the Indiana Pacers in hopes of extending its winning streak on Saturiday in the Paycom Center. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 10.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 236.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to turn over the Indiana Pacers early and often in this game to mess with the Pacers offensive flow and pull away from the opposition.
Oklahoma City will need a good 3-point shooting night to keep up with an Indiana Team that is on a red hot scoring streak and plays with such tremendous pace.
Tyrese Haliburton is the head of the snake in Indiana and one of the league's top players, but the Thunder could be able to expose him on defense and force the willing passer into turnovers on the other end and make his life hard.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (61-12) vs.Indiana Pacers (43-30)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Back) Questionable
- Jaylin Williams (Hip) Questionable
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Nasal Fracture) Questionable
- Aaron Wiggins (Achilles) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Calf) OUT
- Alex Ducas (Quad) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Indiana Pacers
- Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) OUT
- Benn Mathurin (Calf) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will wrap up its Eastern Conference slate of games on Monday and Wednesday of the upcoming week starting on Monday against the Chicago Bulls in what could be to clinch the best cross-conference record in NBA history and will assuredly be a homecoming for Josh Giddey.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.