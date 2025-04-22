OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 2 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night inside the Paycom Center for a pivotal Game 2 in their first round seires.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder curbstomped the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the series, the Beale Street Ballers seem primed to tuck their tails and run back to Memphis in a series that should end in short order.
Before the series tipped off, the popular pick was for the Thunder to take care of the Grizzlies in five games. After a 131-80 beat down, it is hard to see a path to that lone Memphis victory.
If the Grizzlies lay down again in Game 2, then you can turn out the lights, its all over but the crying.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 14.5-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 229 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The first five minutes of this game, prior to the contest's first stoppage, are the most important. If the Oklahoma City Thunder jump all over the Grizzlies, that dejected spirit from Sunday will likely creep back in. However, if Memphis delievers the first punch, for the first time all series they will have life.
Oklahoma City has to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bounce back from his first lackluster game in five months. While the Thunder superstar got to his spots at will, he missed plenty of clean shots that just have to drop in Game 2.
Jalen Williams has to continue his impress year two playoff debut. In the opening game of this set, it was Williams who stole the show with high-level facilitation, a great scoring punch and elite defense. The Santa Clara product looked every bit the part of a No. 2 option for a championship caliber squad. That has to continue for Oklahoma City to reach its goals.
The Thunder enjoyed a ton of success for 48 minutes on Sunday but its most notable portion of the outing came on the defensive end of the floor. Holding the Grizzlies to 80 points, poor shooting splits and 22 turnovers. If OKC can once again suffocate Memphis on that end of the floor, it will lead to easy transition chances and offensive sucess to earn the Thunder's sixth straight lopsided win over the Grizzlies this season.
SERIES RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-1)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT
Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Jaylen Wells –– Wrist: OUT
Brandon Clarke –– Knee: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 6:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
TNT, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to parlay its Game 1 blowout win into a commanding 2-0 series lead on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center, which will be dressed with blue t-shirts in the crowd to match its team on the floor wearing blue from head to toe.
Up next, the series will shift to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday night inside the FedEx Forum.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.