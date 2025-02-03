OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview, Keys to Game, Injury Report
After league-shifting trades over the weekend, basketball is back in the spotlight as the Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Bucks inside the Paycom Center.
This is a rematch of the NBA Cup Championship tilt between these two, where the Bucks edged the Thunder to take home the second ever NBA Cup title. However, that game did not count in the NBA standings and this is by technicalities the first matchup between the two squads.
That NBA cup game sets up the rare three games between cross-conference rivals with the third meeting happening in Milwaukee on March 16.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 10-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the total over/under is 231.5 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to knock down clean looks from beyond the arc. The Bucks are able to pack the paint and make life difficult on mid-range and rim scoring from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. To loosen up the defense, it will come down to role players hitting shots.
Despite the loss, the Thunder just have to repeat its defensive success from its last meeting. The Bucks failed to cross the 100 points threshold despite Giannis Antetokounmpo firing on all cylinders. That will likely be the case again as two MVP caliber players go head-to-head. As it did the last meeting, this game will come down to how their support casts fair.
Jalen Williams, should he return as he is currently questionable, having a loud offensive night would provide the Thunder the boost they need to beat the Eastern Conference foes.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (38-9) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-21)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams (wrist sprain) is questionable
- Alex Caruso (ankle sprain) is questionable
- Cason Wallace (shoulder strain) is questionable
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks are on the second night of a back to back so its injury report will be delayed until this afternoon, as they are not forced to report until roughly 1 PM CT.
Below is the Bucks Injury Report AS OF FEB. 2 VS. GRIZZLIES.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Right Patella) Available
- Damian Lillard (Groin) Available
- Brook Lopez (Back) Available
- Khris Middleton (Ankle) Available
- Bobby Portis (Personal) OUT
- Taureen Prince (Right Patella) Available
- Gary Trent Jr. (Hip) Available
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, February 3, 2025 at 11:20 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will seek revenge against the Milwaukee Bucks for its NBA Cup Championship loss. The Thunder are heavy favorites which may indicate what Vegas things of the Bucks injury report which has yet to be revealed.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will continue its homestand with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on ESPN inside the Paycom Center.
