OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview, How to Watch, Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in a stand-alone game on Sunday. The NBA had a loaded 14-game slate on Saturday and this is the only contest on the docket for NFL Conference Championship Sunday.
Despite being on the West Coast and a move by the league to get out of the way of the juggernaut that is the NFL, this game takes place smack dab in the middle of the star-studded affair between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
The Thunder are on the heels of its second loss in a week to the Dallas Mavericks, posting a 7-3 record in its last ten games. Portland is riding a four game winning streak with a 5-5 record in the last ten tilts.
Oklahoma City is getting healthier with Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Ousmane Dieng and Cason Wallace all in the lineup after being on the injury report against Dallas.
The Thunder should be able to get back on the winning sides of things on Sunday in Portland.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
If Oklahoma City can light the nets on fire from beyond the arc, the game could get late early. The Thunder have been enjoying a shooting uptick in the last month and that should be able to carry over against Portland.
The Trail Blazers have a lot of interesting young guards, but ones that have not put it all together just yet. With the Thunder's laundry list of defenders, it should lead to plenty of turnovers and transition chances for Oklahoma City.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 85 points in his past two games, Jalen Williams turned in his best game against the Mavericks as well and if this duo continues to score at a high clip, no one on Portland should be able to match their output.
With Isaiah Hartenstein back the Trail Blazers should labor to score in the paint, which is an awful outcome for the third worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (38-6) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-28)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Lu Dort (Knee) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Facial Fracture) Available
Portland Trail Blazers
- DeAndre Ayton (Knee) OUT
- Matisse Thybulle (Ankle) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Monda Center - Portland, OR
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh from two days off after traveling to Portland on Saturday. The Thunder have been excellent at taking care of business against lesser teams with the lone blemish being falling to a Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs squad. The Thunder also have an impressive winning streak in Portland on the line tonight.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder get two more days off before taking on the Golden State Warriors on the road Wednesday.
