OKC Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to start a new winning streak with a win over the Washington Wizards. The OKC Thunder saw a 15 game winning streak snapped in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, the Thunder got back on the winning side of things knocking off the New York Knicks. A win over the Wizards would mark two in a row.
The Thunder are a massive favorite in this game, rightfully so, given the talent gap in these two teams.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 16.5-point favorites to/against the Washington Wizards, and the total over/under is 230 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to start fast in this game. Sure, they have enough talent to overcome a sleepy start against a young Wizards team, but if they can put the pedal to the meddle they will easily coast to a win.
Isaiah Joe went for 31 points with a career-high eight made 3-pointers against the New York Knicks on Friday. Joe has a chance to build on that game, and against a lowly squad, he should be able to break out of his early season slump. If Joe has another big game the Thunder will dominate this game.
Jalen Williams had one of his best games of the year against the Knicks, the rising star can dominate this game as a scorer and put things out of reach.
The Wizards shaky guard play should result in a ton of turnovers and lead to fast break points for Oklahoma City. The Thunder getting out and running would sink Washington.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (31-6) vs. Washington Wizards (6-30)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
Washington Wizards
- Marvin Bagley III (Knee) OUT
- Malcolm Brogdon (foot) OUT
- Tristan Vukcevic (ankle) OUT
- Saddiq Bey (Knee) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, January 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder should be able to pick up a win over the young Washington Wizards. The Thunder have a massive talent advantage and should be able to run the Wizards out of their own gym in this game. Up next, the OKC Thunder will head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the 76ers to close this East Coast road swing.
