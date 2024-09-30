Stiles Points: Thunder Media Day Will Have Constant Theme
Media Day serves as the tip-off of the NBA season. Superstars and role players alike decked out in their uniforms and being trotted from station to station with big smiles across their face while being peppered with questions, photoshoots and all feeling like gleeful kids returning to campus for the first day of school.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be one of the more interesting media day's to keep tabs on. While other teams lack storylines or will be able to side step quetions - The Thunder will have a constant theme coursing through media day.
Each player that steps to the podium on Monday will be peppered with questions about how prepared they are to handle the pressure of expectations that are laid before them during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Unlike in years past with this core, the bar is off the ground. From being projected as a 24-win team to catapulting themselves to contender status, it has happened fast for still one of the youngest team's in the NBA.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have already see Sam Presti take the stand to this line of questioning and continue to embrace the high-end possibilities this team enjoys ahead of this season.
While Media Day is typically the most eventful non-eventful day of the year, the Thunder will be under the microscope with how they answer these questions about their new found expectations.
