Stiles Points: Paul George Returning to OKC Thunder is Not Realistic
As sights are turned to the 2024 NBA Offseason, one of the most interesting storylines is once again All-Star guard Paul George. The impending free agent has reportedly seen a disconnect between himself and the Clippers organization - set to test the waters this summer, the 34-year-old is searching for one final max contract extension this offseason.
The aging star, who has dealt with his fair share of injuries, is heavily linked to the Philadelphia 76ers to pair with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid forming a formidable foe out East for the reigning champion Boston Celtics to go through. This adds up, Daryl Morey and the 76ers have to be desperate to grab an extra star to pair with Embiid who is only locked into the city of brotherly love for another two seasons before seeing a pivotal player option ahead of the 2026-27 season.
As George tests the waters many wonder if a reunion with the OKC Thunder could be in order - beyond just the hilarity of Presti's highway heist coming full circle, a near definition of having your cake and eating it too - the former MVP contender would be a perfect fit for Oklahoma City.
A jumbo forward who strokes it at a 41 percent clip from beyond the arc, can create his own offense to take pressure off the Thunder's young core, is willing to take a backseat, a high-level defender with the ability to provide a rebounding uptick for the Thunder without abandoning their style.
While it is fun to dream at this point in the summer, realistically it just does not add up. Not only would George have to buck a trend of willingly inking a deal with a small market team - Though, his familiarity with the organization would make this a tad less shocking - but the Thunder would likely have to go beyond the two-year window they have carved out for themselves.
With George's ability to sign a four-year max contract starting at $49 million, he will likely command the long-term security, which would spill into the wave of extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kicking in.
Beyond that, as we have seen Presti has a history of pulling a rabbit out of his hat and doing what seems to be unlikely on paper with his aggressive style, the Clippers are somewhat correct to call George's bluff.
The only thing telegraphed worse than George's desire to be in California - Los Angeles specifically - is a Rex Grossman pass in 2010. After demanding to be back home, George would give that up for the Oklahoma plains? Perhaps, though that does not seem realistic on paper.
Eventually, the most realistic option is for the Clippers to begrudgingly issue a max contract to George as they remain tethered to this core with no way out and on the verge of opening a new area with an owner hungry to contend. They will run it back, hope that George doesn't fade in the postseason and injuries hold off for their aging core.
So, despite the Fresno State forward being the ideal fit at the power forward spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Presti can not force George's hand to the paper - laying all the obstacles out, it does not seem likely for a reunion to be in store. Though, you can never count out the Thunder to pull off a summertime surprise.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2024 offseason with the top five in the league odds at winning an NBA championship according to FanDuel.
- Potential OKC Thunder Free Agent target OG Anunoby is reportedly unhappy with his current situation in New York as part of the Knicks. Could this lead him to land in OKC?
- Perhaps a logjam at the forward spot means the Indiana Pacers have to shove out Jarace Walker who would be a perfect fit in Oklahoma City.
- While the Thunder are technically eligible to extend a few of their players now that the Finals are over, do not expect that internal process to move swiftly. Oklahoma City benefits from time this summer.
Song of the Day: Love Machine by Elvis Presley.
