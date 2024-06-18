OG Anunoby 'Not Thrilled' With Knicks Offer; Should OKC Thunder Pursue?
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder pursue OG Anunoby in free agency?
It was once understood that Anunoby wouldn't even hit the open market, as he'd receive a contract extension before it was possible. With the NBA Finals passing, the New York Knicks can offer a contract to Anunoby and secure his rights before he's able to talk to the other 29 NBA teams.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up on Monday that Anunoby is "not thrilled" with what the Knicks will offer.
"Let's keep an eye on that," Windhorst said of Anunoby being able to deal with the Knicks. "Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he's not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering."
Anunoby was traded to the Knicks and immediately made them a much better team as an elite fit alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. On the show, Jay Williams seconded what Windhorst said.
"I heard that internally as well," Williams replied.
Could the Oklahoma City Thunder try and counter whatever the Knicks offered to try and sign the forward?
Free agency is a pivotal time of the year. The Thunder won 57 games and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. A signing of a player the caliber of Anunoby could elevate the team's odds of winning the NBA Finals next season -- as they're already seen as a contender.
Anunoby shot 39 percent on 3-pointers in 23 games with the Knicks, fitting in seamlessly with the team's on-court scheme and culture. He fits the bill as a versatile player, will help in the shotmaking department and would raise the team's defense alongside Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren.
Now, Anunoby is set to decline nearly $20 million for next season to secure a long-term contract while getting a raise. He could command over $35 million annually. If the Knicks aren't willing to offer that, the Thunder can slide in with a better offer. With right around $35 million in cap space, the Thunder can spend their offseason budget on Anunoby and then use bird rights to secure Aaron Wiggins, letting that be their offseason moves.
It's certainly possible for the Thunder to try and snag Anunoby from New York if they're not willing to up their offer, and the on-court fit would be there in that case.
