Stiles Points: Projecting Dillon Jones Role with OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen an interesting offseason unfold - after an impressive 57-win campaign the Thunder have shaken up their roster this summer. Signing Isaiah Hartenstein to the largest Freee Agent contract in team history, trading for defensive ace Alex Caruso and bringing in three players in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Making such additions to a largely stacked rotation that went 10-12 players deep on any given night while experiencing superb injury luck and retaining the majority of those players, it seems unlikely a rookie can become a regular.
However, if there is any bench boss that will zig instead of zag it is Mark Daigneault, and No. 26 pick Dillon Jones might be the player worth zagging for if he can translate his Summer League production.
At the Summer stage, Jones just looks poised, in control and overall as if he is playing at his own pace. Oklahoma City can use his physicality and nose for the basketball on the glass and his ability to create a shot for himself and others stands out for a dramatic need in the secondary unit if playmaking leaps for others do not happen as projected.
Defensively, Jones has been slightly better than advertised and extremely vocal out there showing that with his frame he can scale up in a big way which perfectly fits the Thunder's switch-everything style.
Oklahoma City has to survive a marathon 82-game season in all likelihood they will not be issued the same injury luck as a year ago and even if they do are primed to be playing in plenty of blowout wins. That is a combination for this pro-ready guard to fit into the lineup early and often in Bricktown.
Ultimately, Jones will likely be the tenth man on the Thunder with some huge flashes and some G League assignments mixed in.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder made the signing of two-way swingman Alex Ducas official on Tuesday which gives an interesting look at their current roster and players still on the market from last year's squad.
- Jalen Williams had a full-circle moment at NBA Summer League.
- With an open roster spot in hand, should the OKC Thunder look at a sharpshooter to add to the fold?
- What should OKC Thunder observers expect from Ajay Mitchell in his rookie campaign?
- With SEC Media Days taking center stage this week, the NBA has really captured the drama of "talking season," well. The entire league stays in the spotlight due to the next turn uncovering new drama-filled NBA moments. Even Jaylen Brown's sideline chats get dissected as if it was a fireside chat.
Song of the Day: A song for You by Leon Russell
