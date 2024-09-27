Stiles Points: What Will Happen in Each Thunder Game?
Just days away from training camp, the NBA preview machine is ramping up. What better way (or sillier way) to preview the NBA season than a NFL style win-loss column going through every game on the schedule to tell you just how many games Oklahoma City will win.
Perhaps you are super excited for this season, let me issue a spoiler alert because clearly, this season will go exactly how this scribe predicts it to each and every night.
Oct. 24 @ Denver Nuggets
Mark Daigneault is 2-2 in opening night games, going on the road against the best player in the world will be a tough test.
However, the Thunder are deep enough to reaffirm narratives - at least for one night.
The story after this game will be about the Thunder’s new and improved roster outlasting the Nuggets depleted rotation with Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and company flustering Jamal Murray into a clunker of a game to insight Friday morning panic.
Result: Thunder win (1-0)
Oct. 26 @ Chicago Bulls
The Oklahoma City Thunder play their old pals Billy Donovan and Josh Giddey in a game that is sure to excite observers looking to affirm whatever beliefs are held regarding the Giddey trade this summer.
The Thunder are simply better and deeper than the Bulls and Caruso pulls out a win in his homecoming as how Mark Daigneault elects to defend Giddey will be put under the microscope and be the story the next day.
Result: Thunder win (2-0)
Oct. 27 vs Atlanta Hawks
A home opener on a Sunday afternoon was a recipe for a forgettable day a year ago, but Nikola Jokic is not walking through that door. The lowly Hawks will be ran out of the gym as the Bricktown faithful get their first look at the 2024-25 Thunder.
Result: Thunder Win (3-0).
Oct. 30 vs San Antonio Spurs
In what is always a highly anticipated matchup, Victor Wembanyama rolls to Bricktown flanked by Chris Paul and a bolstered roster, continuing what is a favorable schedule on paper for the Thunder sans opening night.
The first meeting a year ago in the regular season was so bad TNT had to pull the plug - this will be a more competitive affair but a comfortable win for the Thunder.
Result: Thunder win (4-0)
Nov. 1 @ Portland Trail Blazers
As the calendar flips to November, the Thunder still do not have a loss and while this scribe can assure you Oklahoma City will not go 82-0 even in this admittedly silly projection, the first lost is not coming in Rip City against a Trail Blazers team that is already watching Cooper Flagg highlights.
Result: Thunder win (5-0)
Nov. 2 @ L.A. Clippers
On the second night of a back-to-back against a Clippers team that is hoping to still be healthy just a few days into the season, the Thunder suffer their first loss which is partly due to the schedule and partly due to the lengthy defenders the Clippers can toss out in this contest.
Results: Thunder lose (5-1)
Nov. 4 vs Orlando Magic
The Thunder get refocused at home in a Paycom Center still buzzing with excitement to see a championship-caliber team. In a game that goes down to the wire, seeing Paolo Banchero turn in over 30 points dueling with Gilgeous-Alexander making timely buckets down the stretch to give the Thunder the win.
Still, the storylines from this game will be plentiful, including a crowning of the young Magic despite. the loss.
Results: Thunder Win (6-1)
Nov. 6 @ Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have settled into their new-look roster by this point and the altitude plays a part in the Thunder falling to the Western Conference threats and division rivals. Russell Westbrook has a game-sealing bucket off a feed from Nikola Jokic that sparks National discourse crowning Denver as back and using this play as a reason why Jokic wanted the former MVP.
Results: Thunder lose (6-2)
Nov. 8 vs Houston Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are simply more talented than the Houston Rockets, but strange things always happen when these two teams meet. However, a Jalen Green heat check triple from the emphasis Steph Curry spot clanks off the back iron with 25 seconds left on the game clock. As Chet Holmgren rips down the rebound with a box out of Steven Adams from Hartenstein to clear the way, the Thunder hold on to a win.
Results: Thunder Win (7-2)
Nov. 10 vs Golden State Warriors
While this will still be one of the hottest tickets all year as watching Steph Curry never gets old, the Thunder run the Warriors off the floor in this contest to cement their spot atop most power rankings as the Celtics labor just a smidge without Kristaps Porzingis to start the season.
Results: Thunder win, (8-2)
Nov. 11 vs L.A. Clippers
The Thunder again lose to the Clippers on the second night of a back to back sparkling laughable discussions on if Oklahoma City has a Clippers problem.
Results: Thunder Lose (8-3)
Nov. 13 vs New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans will once again pull off a 16+ point November comeback in the Paycom Center to hand the Thunder back to back losses for the first time all season.
Results: Thunder Lose, (8-4)
Nov. 15 vs Phoenix Suns
The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t go on a three game skid until the last month of the season a year ago. That trend continues this season as the Thunder outlast the new look spunky Suns. Kevin Durant gets boo’d again and misses the game winning shot which is the first time he has been applauded in Bricktown since the Obama administration.
Result: Thunder win (9-4)
Nov. 17 vs Dallas Mavericks
Both teams will be motivated for this one in a rematch of the second round from a year ago, but the new look Thunder have a few more tricks up their sleeve to pull off the win and convert the last few hold outs to crowning Oklahoma City as the team to beat out West.
Results: Thunder win (10-4)
Nov. 19 @ San Antonio Spurs
This is San Antonio’s Super Bowl. There will be few regular season environments that rival this one, Victor Wembanyama pulls off a 30 point game with five blocks to get the Spurs a massive win over the Thunder in front of their home court.
Results: Thunder lose (10-5)
Nov. 20 vs San Antonio Spurs
No matter what the rising stars say, this game just means more for Wembanyama and Holmgren. After that performance the night before, Holmgren has the best game of his season to will the Thunder to a win in the Paycom Center against the Spurs.
Results: Thunder Win, (11-5)
Nov. 25 @ Sacramento Kings
The Thunder head west to dominate the Kings dispatching them in three quarters.
Results: Thunder Win (12-5)
Nov. 27 @ Golden State Warriors
Oklahoma City is just simply better than the Golden State Warriors, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all score 20-plus points with Gilgeous-Alexander finishing with 45. The superstars Instagram post following this win again includes Curry on the wrong end of a highlight with a witty caption about the drama surrounding that a year ago.
Results: Thunder win (13-5)
Nov. 29 @ Los Angeles Lakers
In one of the biggest games of the season, the Thunder take on what was their hardest matchup a year ago. However, the additions to this roster allow the Thunder to dismantle the Lakers sending them into a panic heading into the Christmas season.
Results: Thunder Win (14-5)
Dec. 1 @ Houston Rockets
Remember how I said these games get weird? The Rockets end this game at halftime, down 20 the Thunder use this chance to experiment with their core trio only playing 20 or less minutes each.
Results: Thunder lose, (14-6)
Dec. 3 vs Utah Jazz
It is just too hard to compete for the Utah Jazz, while they take a 8 point lead to the first stoppage of play, the Thunder rally to beat down the Salt Lake City Crew by 20 or more points to put a bow on the NBA Cup pool play games.
Results: Thunder win, (15-6)
Dec. 5 @ Toronto Raptors
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cashes in his first ever 50 point game setting a new career high and putting an exclamation mark on this win over the Raptors.
Results: Thunder win (16-6)
Dec. 7 @ New Orleans Pelicans
The Thunder avenge their early season loss in front of the tens of fans in the Smoothie King Center to the tune of a 29 point win with Isaiah Hartenstein splashing in a trio of triples.
Results: Thunder win (17-6)
Dec. 19 @ Orlando Magic
The Thunder earned a nailbiting win over the Magic thanks to a Jalen Williams elbow jumper with two seconds left to seal it.
Results: Thunder win (18-6)
Dec. 20 @ Miami Heat
Oklahoma City sleepwalks through a game that turns the clock back to the time of peach baskets in what will be the lowest-scoring game of the season and hand the Thunder another loss.
Results: Thunder lose (18-7)
Dec. 23 vs Washington Wizards
Are the Thunder physically in the building? If the answer is yes, they will win the game. However, Bub Carrington scores 32 points.
Results: Thunder win (19-7)
Dec. 26 @ Indiana Pacers
In a fun game that highlights the pace each team plays with, the Thunder are just simply able to outmatch the Pacers.
Results: Thunder win (20-7)
Dec. 28 @ Charolette Hornets
While the Hornets are much improved, and Tre Mann shakes loose for 25, the Thunder still take care of the Buzz City Crew on the road.
Results: Thunder win (21-7)
Dec. 29 vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have a shot to be a home-court advantage team but where the Thunder make their money against the Beale Street Ballers is with their depth, which allows them to push past Memphis.
Results: Thunder win (22-7)
Dec. 31 vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves march in a spoil New Years Eve on a buzzer-beating mid-range jumper by Anthony Edwards to give him 42.
Results: Thunder lose (22-8)
Jan. 2 vs L.A. Clippers
The Thunder finally get a win over the Clippers, who are resting Kawhi in Bricktown in a gagme that Jalen Williams turns in 33 points sparking plenty of social media fodder about the Paul George trade.
Results: Thunder win (23-8)
Jan. 3 vs New York Knicks
This game can swing on if the Knicks have Mitchell Robinson back or not, but ultimately, the Thunder have enough to slow down the perimeter threats of the Knicks and are one of the worst matchups for New York giving the Thunder the win in this one.
Results: Thunder win (24-8)
Jan. 5 vs Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics win a back-and-forth game that comes down to clutch shot-making. This is a classic game of someone has to lose.
Results: Thunder lose (24-9)
Jan. 8 @ Cleveland Cavaliers
The Thunder hit the road to battle the Cavaliers who provide a massive fight for Oklahoma City and even come away just short as Garland and Mitchell can not muster enough offense down the stretch against the best defense in the sport.
Results: Thunder win (25-9)
Jan. 10 @ New York Knicks
Between the magic of Madison Square Garden and the fact the Thunder matchup so well against New York, the Thunder earn a massive season series sweep of New York behind the 38 point night from Jalen Williams.
Results: Thunder win (26-9)
Jan. 12 @ Washington Wizards
Again, do the Thunder arrive at the venue? Oklahoma City sees their largest margin of victory in this contest in a forgettable night for the Wizards with nothing but Cooper Flagg highlights to comfort them.
Results: Thunder win (27-9)
Jan. 14 @ Philadelphia 76ers
The Thunder and 76ers will play a pair of instant classics in short order of this home-and-home baseball style series with the first going to the 76ers seeing Joel Embiid post a triple double.
Results: Thunder lose (27-10)
Jan. 16 vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Thunder earn a massive win at home over the 76ers despite the massive game from Tyrese Maxey as Oklahoma City sees a five-three-point night from Cason Wallace to push them over the edge.
Results: Thunder win (28-10)
Jan. 17 @ Dallas Mavericks
The Thunder lose in Dallas due to an avalanche from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to come back from down 12 to win the game by seven despite the top three from Oklahoma City combining for 20 points each.
Results: Thunder lose (28-11)
Jan. 19 vs Brooklyn Nets
Cam Thomas shoots the ball 34 times but the Thunder win by 28 without playing a starter in the fourth quarter.
Results: Thunder win (29-11)
Jan. 22 vs Utah Jazz
While Cody Williams and Jalen Williams each produce 20 or more points, the Thunder roll over the Utah Jazz who are without Lauri Markkanen in an attempt to play the kids.
Results: Thunder win (30-11)
Jan. 23 vs Dallas Mavericks
The Thunder protect their home floor thanks to a six-triple night from Isaiah Joe next to a massive night from Chet Holmgren producing 30 points.
Results: Thunder win (31-11)
Jan. 26 @ Portland Trailblazers
Going to Portland, the goal will be not to get distracted by the beautiful scenery with no true threats on the floor the Thunder continue to roll.
Results: Thunder win (32-11)
Jan. 29 @ Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry is inevitable. A 52-point night despite stingy defense gives the Warriors a massive win to help shape the Western Conference standings heading into February.
Results: Thunder lose (32-12)
Feb. 1 vs Sacramento Kings
The Thunder matchup well with the Kings, who struggled against a Jaylin Williams-CHet Holmgren lineup a year ago on Sunday Bowl Sunday, Oklahoma City earns a 10-point win with this being the game that pairs Holmgren and Hartenstein together for the most minutes, allowing many to ponder if that should be a more frequent tandem.
Results: Thunder win (33-12)
Feb. 3 vs Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks make quick work of the Thunder in one of those games that feels over after five minutes. This is a classic game where, from the word go, things do not go the Thunder's way - unable to hit water out of a boat.
Results: Thunder lose (33-13)
Feb. 5 vs Phoenix Suns
Here comes Caruso, the defense ace, who collects a five or more points, five rebounds, five or more assists and five steal night to highlgiht an impressive 18 point win for the Thunder over Phoenix. The fine DJs at the Paycom Center play Glen Campell's by the time I get to Phoenix as Ajay Mitchell and Adam Flagler take the Thunder home with ten points each.
Results: Thunder win (34-13)
Feb. 7 vs Toronto Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder by this time are clearly rolling and the Raptors will...not be. Toronto could scrap their way to the play-in tournament out East, but could be more wise to take advantage of the loaded 2025 NBA Draft class with a game of capture the Flagg.
No matter the goal of the team up north, the Thunder TCB and win by 15 or more.
Results: Thunder win (35-13)
Feb. 8 @ Memphis Grizzlies
It will always be fun to watch these two squads face off when fully healthy, and the Grizzlies ability to compact the floor on defense could be a recipe to stifle the high-flying Thunder offense. Oklahoma City takes one on the chin in a physical battle where the mid-range shots just do not fall.
Results: Thunder lose (35-14)
Feb. 10 vs New Orleans Pelicans
After a day off and a return home, the Thunder run lean on their depth to outlast the Pelicans, who might find themselves vulnerable in the front court, especially in their secondary unit, which OKC is now primed to take advantage of. While Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray post excellent games, Ingram checks out early - literally - after not being able to get the job done against Lu Dort.
Results: Thunder win (36-15)
Feb. 12 vs Miami Heat
Miami has respect based on past experiences but they are similar to a family of old money but three times removed from the source. Putting up a facade of wealth while really struggling to get by. The Thunder pants the Heat in the Paycom Center.
Results: Thunder win (37-15)
Feb. 13 @ Minnesota Timberwolves
The Thunder get down by 12 early but a spark off the bench from Aaron Wiggins turns this contest around for the Thunder to pull out their lowest-scoring win of the season heading into the all-star break.
Results: Thunder Win (38-15)
Feb. 21 @ Utah Jazz
After sleepwalking through the first eight minutes, Mark Daigneault takes two timeouts in that span to wake up the Bricktown ballers who respond with a 32-7 run and topple the Jazz out of the break.
Results: Thunder win (39-15)
Feb. 23 @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Oklahoma City can't find the bottom of the net enough while the Timberwolves labor their way to an eight-point win.
Results: Thunder lose (39-15)
Feb. 24 vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Something the Thunder have typically been good at is responding, and they do so here as well with a rowdy crowd egged on by Anthony Edwards' villain arc but late Shai Gilgeous-Alexander bucks give OKC a big win.
Results: Thunder win (40-15)
Feb. 26 @ Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City will not only beat the Nets, but Ajay Mitchell will score 21 points, dish out 8 assists and swipe two steals.
Results: Thunder win (41-15)
Feb. 28 @ Atlanta Hawks
a classic case of overlooking an opponent as Trae Young torches OKC to lead the Hawks to a massive win.
Results: Thunder lose (41-16)
March 2 @ San Antonio Spurs
Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama each post double-doubles but the Thunder's supporting cast is too much even for Wembanyama to overcome. Thunder win on the front end of a back to back.
Results: Thunder win (42-16)
March 3 vs Houston Rockets
Rockets take advantage of the schedule and catch the Thunder lacking their legs as the clanks from the Paycom Center can give Ft. Sill a run for their money in the startling noises category.
Results: Thunder lose (42-17)
March 5 @ Memphis Grizzlies
The Thunder get revenge on Beale Street as Jalen Williams produces a triple-double.
Results: Thunder win (43-17)
March 7 vs Portland Trailblazers
By this point in the season, a few Thunder on SI Readers could fill out Mark Daigneault's rotation and get a win over the lowly Blazers who should already be dreaming of Cooper Flagg.
Results: Thunder win (44-17)
March 9 vs Denver Nuggets
Denver and Oklahoma City are going to be able to split these two games, and in this first contest, the Thunder fail to show up ready for an afternoon tilt, a problem last year's squad had often.
Results: Thunder lose (44-18)
March 10 vs Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City gets a comfortable win before heading to Boston for one of the most fun regular season games of the year, but the Nuggets see Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic each produce a triple-double in a blow out loss.
Results: Thunder win (45-18)
March 12 @ Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City makes a statement in Boston winning by 17 as their top three each score 25 points with Isaiah Hartenstein posting a double-double off the bench to allow the Thunder to flex their muscles.
Results: Thunder win (46-18)
March 15 @ Detroit Pistons
After falling in Detroit a season ago, Mark Daigneault will use that example as a reason not to let the foot off the gas so the Thunder cruise to a win where Alex Ducas and Jaylin Williams each toss in a trio of triples.
Results: Thunder win (47-18)
March 16 @ Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are all over the Thunder from the opening tip and race to a 115-95 victory in a dud of a game from Oklahoma City.
Results: Thunder lose (47-19)
March 19 vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Thunder will yet again respond to a blowout loss with a nail-biting win that is added to the list of comebacks this core has completed, Paul George starts 7-for-7 to set the tone for the game but it was Chet Holmgren who hit the game winning triple.
Results: Thunder win (48-19)
March 21 vs Charlotte Hornets
While Brandon Miller shakes free for 24 the rest of the Hornets come into this game without their stingers and lose by 14 in a game that is not as close as the scoreboard shows.
Results: Thunder win (49-19)
March 23 @ L.A. Clippers
The Thunder run the Clippers out of the gym and the fans need to run to the approximately 2.5 billion toilets in that new arena as the doomsday scenario of giving the Thunder another lottery pick is unfolding before their eyes and Jalen Williams scores 42.
Results: Thunder win (50-19)
March 25 @ Sacrmento Kings
The Kings sluggish style gives them an edge in this game but the Thunder's ability to adapt grants them the win in the messiest game of thte year.
Results: Thunder win (51-19)
March 27 vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Thunder set a franchise record for triples in this game as Memphis throws their hands up and packs it in knowing it is not their night inside the Paycom Center.
Results: Thunder win (52-19)
March 29 vs Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City forces the Pacers into a season-high turnover tilt that dooms their chances against the Thunder and allows the BRicktown ballers to keep rolling.
Results: Thunder win (53-19)
March 31 vs Chicago Bulls
Still in the East Playoff chase with Josh Giddey averaging a near triple-double, the Bulls come into this game needing a win. However, they leave disappointed and for the second straight season call for a players-only meeting after a loss to the Thunder sees them fading in the standings.
Results: Thunder win (54-19)
April 2 vs Detroit Pistons
In this game the Thunder get a win but the storyline is Dillon Jones who packs a punch defensively with 4 stocks and pours in 18 points on the offensive end with just two misses.
Results: Thunder win (55-19)
April 4 @ Houston Rockets
In one of the biggest games of the season for the Rockets, the Thunder get a much-needed win over Houston after playing some wacky games against their West rivals. While this puts a dent in the Rockets playoff dreams it does not dash them.
Results: Thunder win (56-19)
April 6 vs Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers come out motivated in this game and a vintage LeBron James game gives the Bricktown faithful a show while pushing the Purple and Gold up the West standings.
Results: Thunder lose (56-20)
April 8 vs Los Angeles Lakers
However, the LaLa Land Lads are excited to get out of this flyover state and show up to the arena in name only for this contest being rolled by the blue and orange.
Results: Thunder win (57-20)
April 9 @ Phoenix Suns
The Suns are in desperation mode with the standings separated by a razor edge and some massive shot-making by Booker and Durant propels Phoenix to a payback win over hte Thunder.
Results: Thunder lose (57-21)
April 11 @ Utah Jazz
This will not be confused for the Thunder's fastball, but their change-up is good enough to get the Jazz out as an all-time tanking night breaks out in Salt Lake City - one that will be remembered as the Jazz losing the game more than the Thunder winning it.
Results: Thunder win (58-21)
April 13 @ New Orleans Pelicans
Oklahoma City doesn't play any of their top eight players in this contest, and the Thunder go down swinging, only losing by eight to a Pelicans team that needs this win in the standings.
Results: Thunder lose (58-22)
Note: This is two games short as the NBA Cup has not yet played out to determine those two contests, though based on vibes I will say Oklahoma City splits those tilts and finishes with 59 wins.
