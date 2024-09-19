Stiles Points: What Will NBA Expansion Look Like For OKC Thunder
Few things help pass the time in the offseason, like montages of early-2000s hoopers, Ben Simmons' revenge tour threats, and kicking around the NBA expansion topic. However, this week, ESPN revealed more about the future league additions than ever before - now, the conversation continues to shift to when, not if, at least two teams are added to the association.
Perhaps the team that is most impacted by the eventual expansion is the Oklahoma City Thunder - from having to protect players from their loaded roster to switching divisions what will the new look NBA have in store for Oklahoma City?
New Teams
While the new additions have not been solidified to keep up the appearance that it is a level playing field, the worst kept secret in Secaucus is the fact the NBA will add in a team in Vegas and bring back the beloved Seattle Supersonics who relocated to Bricktown in 2008.
With the move to bring the Sonics back, Seattle's basketball history will be restored to the rainy city without contest from the Thunder. This will not end up like the Houston Oilers throw backs being dawned in Tennessee, nor has it ever been a mystery what the Thunder would do.
OKC has treated themselves as a new team, separate - while respectful of - Seattle's history.
New NBA Divisions
With two teams added to the Western Conference not only will a team need to shuffle their way out West - ESPN opines it will be Minnesota so we will roll the Timberwolves to the East - but the division maps need to be redrawn.
Perhaps the solution will be a division of Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, New Orleans, Denver, Utah and Memphis for what is labeled the Southwest Division.
Leaving Portland, the Clippers, Lakers, Sacramento, Golden State, Phoenix, Seattle and Vegas labeled as the Pacific Division.
While having two jumbo divisions would change the playoff format, you can also remain broken into pockets and further deconstruct the conferences.
NBA Expansion Draft
Assuming it will be played under the same rules, the expansion teams will be able to draft players from existing NBA squads, though those existing teams can protect up to eight players that are ineligible for the draft. However, once a player is selected from said NBA team, they can not have another player stolen.
Who would the Thunder protect?
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jalen Williams
- Chet Holmgren
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Alex Caruso
- Cason Wallace
- Lu Dort
- Aaron Wiggins
This leaves plenty of high-quality players to pick from for Vegas and Seattle, and ESPN projects third-string center Jaylin Williams to be not only the Thunder player taken off the board but the first overall choice by Seattle.
However, as ESPN notes, it is not that simple. The Seattle Sonics didn't truly want the Arkansas product. Rather, they threatened to nab 2024 NBA lottery pick Nikola Topic with the top pick and to avoid that from happening, the acting Thunder GM traded a 2025 first-round pick and Williams to ensure he was the first choice. At the cost of one of the Thunder's treasure chest of picks, they escape the draft rather unscathed.
Stiles Points
