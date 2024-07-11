Why Isaiah Joe is One of OKC Thunder’s Most Versatile Players
Oklahoma City made some big time moves this offseason, and those moves have pushed the team even closer to contention. All things considered, it was the perfect summer for the Thunder on all fronts. And the outside acquisitions aren’t the only reason why.
The Thunder rewarded two of their own homegrown talents, too, which has been overlooked thanks to the high profile signing and big time trade. Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe will be back in Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future, and both young bench pieces accepted team friendly deals. Joe’s deal specifically was a massive bargain considering his statistics as a rising sniper in the NBA.
Now that he’s locked in, he can be one of the most versatile players on the entire roster.
Over the course of his career, Joe has played a multitude of roles for the Thunder. He has been an extremely reliable sharpshooter, but he has also added so much more to his game. Step backs and creation off the dribble are two additions that come to mind. He’s also one of the sneakiest athletes in the NBA. It feels like out of the blue, Joe will throw down one of the nastiest poster dunks of the season on a random fast break. There has been so much untapped potential coming to light in his game.
Oklahoma City’s two additions this offseason aren’t necessarily offensive masterminds, although both players provide strengths on that end. Alex Caruso is an All-Defensive player and Isaiah Hartenstein is a more traditional bruising center. In defensive lineups with Lu Dort, Caruso, and Hartenstein, plugging Joe in will work wonders for floor spacing.
He will also continue to thrive in lineups that feature Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as Oklahoma City found great success in pairing up that duo. The screen and pop opens up the floor for both players.
Joe can be an elite flame thrower off the bench, but fit into any lineup over the course of the game. His game can fit alongside anyone on the team, and those players are extremely valuable to have. With Oklahoma City’s collection of elite defenders, having a versatile floor spacer that can play with anyone is even more valuable.
As the playoffs indicated, Mark Daigneault isn’t afraid to start Joe either. He can be useful in so many different ways and he’s still growing as a player. Next season, he could be one of the Thunder’s most underrated players.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.