Regular Season More Important for OKC Thunder in 2026-27

Oklahoma City was at the top of the West throughout last season and had the title of defending champion, but next season will be a different story.

Over the past couple of years, the Thunder have been a dominant force throughout the regular season. Combining to win 132 games over the past two years and securing the league’s best record each time, the Thunder have been nearly unstoppable in the 82-game slate.

While the Thunder were still dominant last season, there was less urgency compared to the year before. Having proven they can win a title, the Thunder were able to be more focused on postseason preparation, even with the Spurs on their tails all year.

However, with the Western Conference Finals going San Antonio’s way, the Thunder’s regular season will be much more important in 2026-27. First and foremost, the Thunder will be looking to maintain their crown at the top of the standings and make it three consecutive seasons with the league’s best record.

Also a piece of Oklahoma City’s postseason prep, getting home-court advantage throughout the playoffs is obviously huge for the Thunder, even if their season ended on their home floor in 2026. Plus, the Thunder’s hopes of individual accolades, whether it be awards or All-NBA appearances, will be much easier to achieve with another year at the top of the standings.

Beyond the tangible advantages that will come along with a big regular season, the Thunder also should be entering next season with a chip on their shoulder. Considering that the Spurs effectively dominated the matchup last season and are a real threat to Oklahoma City moving forward, the Thunder can’t afford to sleepwalk through the regular season, even if the target on their back isn’t as significant.

Night-to-night intensity will again be critical to the Thunder’s success, as they look to integrate four recent first-round picks into the rotation. As the Thunder continue to grow, that sort of intensity might be tough to come by in the regular season, but it may be necessary for Oklahoma City to achieve its goals.

Last season, injuries cratered the Thunder’s hopes of threatening the single-season wins record, and it also showed that the Thunder can’t take their healthy stretches for granted. Needing to take advantage every time they have the full lineup available, Oklahoma City could easily send a message to the league next season about just how good it can be when injuries aren’t in the way.

Overall, the Thunder have plenty of reasons to be excited about the regular season, and they all combine to show exactly why 2026-27 will hold more weight across 82 games than last season.