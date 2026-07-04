Could OKC Thunder Star Blossoming Put Team In Rough Financial Position In Future?

Could a rising superstar put the Thunder in a rough spot down the road?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had to make some tough decisions this offseason, as they were balancing roster spots and their total salary. Oklahoma City ended up deciding to re-sign both Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort and decline Kenrich Williams’ team option, before re-signing him to a more salary-friendly deal for OKC.

Unfortunately, since the Thunder decided to keep these three players and also draft two players in the first round of the NBA Draft, they had to get rid of some players on their roster. This came in the form of two trades, as Isaiah Joe was sent to the Pistons for two second-round picks, and Aaron Wiggins was sent to the Hawks for two second-round picks.

The Thunder had to let go of two key pieces to their championship run back in 2025, but were fortunate enough to keep their big names. However, Oklahoma City is getting so good that another rising star could make the Thunder’s financial situation an interesting one here in a couple of years.

Ajay Mitchell is currently on what appears to be one of the best contracts in the NBA, as OKC is paying very little for one of the league’s best rising stars. Mitchell is currently on a three-year contract, with a team option for the last year, giving the Thunder Mitchell until the end of the 2028-29 season. However, what happens after that?

Mitchell made an incredible jump this past season, averaging 13.6 points per game in the regular season and 15.1 points per game in the postseason. If the young star continues to excel like this in the future, he could become one of the best guards in the league and will definitely not settle for $2.85 million a year.

The issue is that Oklahoma City has already guaranteed a lot of money to other players, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren all locked into contracts until 2031. So the question will be: how little can OKC pay Mitchell and still retain him, and can they retain him at all?

As for right now, the Thunder can’t necessarily focus on that. They have an amazing shot these next two years to make runs at another NBA Championship and take the league by storm once again. OKC hopes that Mitchell will turn into the superstar they know he can be, but when it’s time to pay him, tough conversations will have to be had.