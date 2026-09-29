Ajay Mitchell Is Focused On The Success Of The Team As A Whole

The Thunder’s rising star isn’t worried about the glory.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are nearing the beginning of next season and are inching closer to finding out what kind of team they will be this year. Many storylines are yet to unfold this season, and one of the biggest ones could be the progression of Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell.

Mitchell is set to have another breakout year and is set to do big things. There has been speculation about just how good Mitchell could be this coming year, and although the sky is the limit for the young guard, Mitchell isn’t focused on his personal accolades.

During the Thunder’s media day on Monday, Mitchell was asked what his approach was to all the excitement and expectations around him for the season, and the Thunder guard was just worried about the team.

“Doesn’t really change the way I look at things,” Mitchell said. “My focus has always been how can I help this team win, and this year is the same thing. So try to approach it the same way. Try to find ways to help make this team better. Just really excited to be here and get started again.”

Mitchell showcased his abilities last postseason, as he was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points per game. This is obviously one of the reasons why there is so much excitement for the young star’s upcoming year, but in the end, he just wants to win.

Mitchell proved this as well through the playoffs, as he had a total of +151 net while he was on the court in the postseason. This impact on winning might be looked at when finalizing the Thunder’s last starter next year, but the guard isn’t too worried about that either.

“Like I said, my focus is to help this team win, and I just want us to be the best team we can be,” Mitchell said. “So doesn’t really matter, starter, coming off the bench, I don’t really care.”

With so much young talent on the roster, this is exactly the mindset that the young star needs to have, and it could be the reason the Thunder excel this coming year. Mitchell has all the talent necessary to be one of the best guards in the league in the coming years; however, the young star is willing to do whatever it takes for OKC to be in the best position to win next year, no matter the sacrifice.