Winners and Losers from the OKC Thunder's Win over the Cavaliers

The Thunder took on the Cavaliers on Wednesday night, looking to build off the momentum established in OKC's win over the very same team days ago.

Ultimately, the Thunder would grab a second-straight win, stablizing themselves after back-to-back losses prior to meetups with Cleveland.

Below are some winners and losers from the Thunder’s tilt with Cleveland:

Winner: The Rookies

Oklahoma City’s rookies were the highlight of the night, with both the No. 12 pick in Aday Mara and the No. 16 pick in Bennett Stirtz seeing tons of success across their minutes.

Outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stirtz was one of a few Thunder players who saw offensive success, going for 16 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting.

He’s quickly settled in as a shooter for the Thunder in recent weeks, needed as a secondary handling outlet as well given injuries to most of the roster. Wednesday’s game featured a career-high in points and 3-pointers made.

Mara was similarly good, although it didn’t show in the offensive stats. He made his first career start, and finished with three blocks and plenty of stifling defense in the paint. He would effectively seal the game with a put-back slam with just over a minute remaining in the game, tacking on nine points on effective shooting from the field.

Oklahoma City closed the game with both on the court, effectively using SGA and his gravity to creat opportunities for both. While the team would certainly rather see its star players healthy, development for young players is a silver lining.

Loser: The Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost both games to OKC, who had freshly been dispatched by over 40 between the Mavericks and Rockets.

Cleveland looked lethargic both home and away, and OKC took full advantage on the energy side, especially with Alex Caruso back in the second tilt.

In Paycom Center, Oklahoma City was able to grab a 20-plus-point lead from the jump, with Cleveland only making a few runs at grabbing control. Via late-game shot-making from its superstar and others, the Thunder were able to grab its sixth win of the season.

Winner: Jared McCain 3-Pointers

After missing 16-straight 3-pointer, Jared McCain would finally hit one amid a Thunder run early in the fourth quarter. McCain curled around an Isaiah Hartenstein screen, lined up the shot and nailed it for his ninth points of the game.

McCain would follow up his first made three since Oct. 26 with both firsts raised, just before getting back on defense.

McCain will continue to be needed as a 3-point shooter this season, given plenty of the team's ranged shot-makers are out for various periods of time.