Barnhizer Notches a Double-Double in OKC Thunder's NBA Summer League Defeat to Los Angeles Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 96-84 on Friday night to begin the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. OKC drops its first game in Vegas and fourth game overall during the summer without picking up a win.

Brooks Barnhizer scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. First-round rookie Bennett Stirtz led the team with 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

Barnhizer's performance and shooting displays from Iowa Hawkeye guards highlight player-driven takeaways from the loss.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Brooks Barnhizer (23) moves the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Brooks Barnhizer Exalts Energy

In a game not much went right for the Thunder's offense, Barnhizer maintained an energetic attacking mindset all game long. The Northwestern product scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a double-double performance.

The hustle-happy wing shot 3-for-7 from the floor and did not attempt a shot from distance.

Known for his defense, Barnhizer has begun to showcase more offensive flashes in NBA Summer League, although he will still need to improve as a perimeter shooter to become a rotational piece in the league.

Barnhizer was physical on defense and picked up two steals and a block, but also picked up five fouls, one away from fouling out in official games but five away in summer league style.

The second-year guard continues to improve at the highest level.

Iowa's Bennett Stirtz drives to the basket against Bucknell's Jacob Meachem during a game at Casey's Center on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 in Des Moines. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Iowa Guards Showcase Difficult Shot Making

OKC's two former Iowa Hawkeyes showcased tough shot-making in the team's loss. Stirtz scored 18 points and second-year player Payton Sandfort added 10.

Sandfort continues to fight for a two-way roster spot, if not with OKC elsewhere, showcasing top-tier 3-point shooting. He drilled two more triples today, after a strong showing in Salt Lake City.

Stirtz has had a streaky start to his NBA career, but he knocked down a few tough jumpers tonight. Against more aggressive defensive coverages, he hit three 3-pointers on eight attempts, mostly off the dribble.

He was strong in the mid-range, knocking down four of his six 2-point attempts. Stirtz will not be asked to create his own looks off the dribble as often as he has in NBA Summer League to begin his career, but this is a good growing ground.

Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) celebrates a three pointer during the NCAA men's basketball game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Christoph Tilly is an Interesting Big Prospect

Former Ohio State big man Christoph Tilly put together a near double-double performance in his Las Vegas debut. Tilly scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.

Tilly was a key piece in OSU's squad this past season, following a strong three-year career with Santa Clara. He brings a strong, physical inside force to the floor, with outside shooting potential.

Whether it would be for the OKC Blue or another team with an open two-way roster spot, Tilly is an intriguing prospect.