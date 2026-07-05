Bennett Stirtz Shows Creation Potential in NBA Summer League Debut

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder fell 111-74 to the Memphis Grizzlies to open the Salt Lake City Summer League, the team's first-round point guard showed flashes of greatness. While still getting accustomed to the pace of the NBA, Stirtz tallied 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The guard shot just six times in 24 minutes, converting at a 50% clip, playing as both a lead creator and an off-ball shooter. He knocked down two 3-pointers on three attempts, both from a long range away.

Despite being an offensive-first prospect, Stirtz showed defensive flashes as well, using his quick hands to generate turnovers and start the Thunder's fastbreak the other way. His competitive mentality will help Stirtz get playing time for the non-summer Thunder roster this fall.

"He's another guy who's just a competitor. You continue to see that time and time again, dating back to college," Thunder Summer League Head Coach Daniel Dixon said after the game. "When he first stepped in the gym, it's like, 'This guy competes.' And he does it together as well, so he fits right in with all of the other guys in terms of his approach."

Stirtz has been able to succeed at all levels, rising from Division 2 to the Big 10 within his collegiate career, eventually becoming a first-round NBA draft selection. This is the biggest example of his masterful mentality.

Despite showing flashes, he still could bring more to the table in the remaining NBA Summer League schedule, both in SLC and in Las Vegas later in the week. Stirtz switched between a more ball-dominant role and an off-the-ball role throughout the game, but looked much stronger on it than off. He will play heavily off the ball to begin his career, but more on-ball reps against NBA competition could benefit both him and the team.

"He did a good job running the offense today," Dixon said.

The Thunder return to action in Salt Lake City against the Atlanta Hawks on July 6 at 6 p.m., where Stirtz will take on another highly-touted first-round guard in the loaded 2026 class in Kingston Flemings. After dealing with a strong defensive guard in Javon Small against the Grizzlies, another great defensive prospect awaits, giving him a true test of NBA physicality.

During media availability following his introductory press conference, Stirtz said he was "excited to be more physical," he'll have to continue to ramp up on both ends.

After a strong debut performance, Stirtz's offense still has room to grow the rest of the summer.