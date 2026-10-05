Cason Wallace Could be OKC Thunder's Most Intriguing Preseason Player

Oklahoma City is just a day away from preseason action, and its young guard could draw some attention in exhibition action.

After an offseason filled with changes around the league, the Thunder remain one of the favorites to win the title this season. Losing Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe in the offseason, the Thunder’s rotation will have some notable differences from recent years, but they’ve got plenty of talent to make up for those losses.

Perhaps the most intriguing player coming into preseason action will be Cason Wallace, thanks to how the offseason panned out. Wallace will be entering the fourth year of his career, and he seems like the obvious choice to take over for Dort in the starting five.

After spending much of the offseason in rumors about his potential rookie extension, Wallace entered training camp without any deal, and the Thunder’s time to avoid restricted free agency with the young defensive star next season is running out. So, these few games of preseason basketball could add another layer to those negotiations.

After a summer filled with questions and uncertainty about Wallace’s long-term future, he could showcase his worth to the Thunder quickly with some big games in the preseason. While the Thunder wouldn’t be wise to make a significant decision based on preseason performance, it could still be enough to push the team one way or another ahead of the rookie extension deadline later this month.

Of course, Wallace may get that extension anyway, with Marc Stein recently reporting that the Thunder guard is among the likeliest candidates to see a deal get done before the deadline. Regardless of Wallace’s contract status in the preseason, he’ll still be one of the Thunder’s top players to watch.

With a potentially new role and an offseason of work behind him, Wallace could be ready to take a real leap for the Thunder this season. Some better on-ball creation and playmaking to go along with his stellar defense could go a long way in the Thunder’s hopes of securing another title.

Considering how he played last season when the Thunder were missing their main ball-handlers, Wallace has already shown some flashes. So, a handful of preseason games that showcase his development and give him an opportunity to experiment should make tuning in well worth it for fans.

Obviously, Wallace’s potential leap and adjustment to a new role will be under a real microscope when the regular season tips off, but the next couple of weeks should give a preview as to how the following 82 will go.