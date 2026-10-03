Could OKC's Offseason Departures Help Mark Daigneault's Coach of the Year Case?

Oklahoma City will look a bit different next season, and it could lead to some hardware for its head coach.

Over the offseason, the Thunder made some moves to save some money and make room for their incoming draft picks. While the decisions felt inevitable, losing Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins will still be a big blow for the team and its depth.

With the Thunder’s first preseason game only a few days away, fans will get their first look at the team since those moves. While there will be some things to take away from the preseason, adjusting to this new normal will be a process throughout the season.

At media day, Mark Daigneault explained some of the struggles that will come from not having that trio around this season. While the departures will make things a bit strange early, Daigneault knows this isn’t new territory for his squad.

“Every year there's a process that we go through where we add some new things, we remove some stuff that maybe we don't think this -- and this is tactical, not affecting the players,” Daigneault said. “You add some stuff. You remove some stuff. It starts with your personnel. Any time your personnel changes, that changes.”

Daigneault’s ability to press the right buttons and keep the Thunder at the top of the standings will be on full display when the season starts. While the end goal will always be to win a championship, Daigneault should be able to show off his skills as a coach throughout the regular season.

Winning Coach of the Year in 2023-24, Daigneault hasn’t really been in the mix over the past couple of years as the Thunder have dominated their way to 132 regular season wins in that span. While the Thunder and Daigneault might not have the narrative of being a surprise team in 2027, maintaining that same level of dominance after seeing a few key pieces depart in the offseason could be enough to land him back in the conversation.

Not all that dissimilar to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s case for a third straight MVP, Daigneault’s bid for Coach of the Year will hinge on his team’s ability to stay at the top of the West and prove they’re just as dangerous as they have been over the past couple of seasons.

Considering the Thunder’s success next season could be largely dependent on the contributions of their youngest players, Daigneault also recently pointed to one of the biggest keys to the organization’s success on that front.

“We need to be a player development monster in terms of making sure that all of our players are constantly growing and improving,” Daigneault said. “That's nothing new for us. That's the mentality we always take to it.”