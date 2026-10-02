OKC's Added Big Man Depth Could Be Critical This Season

The Thunder’s big man lineup has become one of their most iconic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder really started buying into the idea of the double big man lineup last season, and it turned out to be a good investment. The majority of this kind of lineup consisted of Chet Holmgren at the four and Isaiah Hartenstein at the five. At first, the lineup didn’t seem like the best idea for the Thunder group, but at media day, Hartenstein talked about how it is now of the best lineups OKC has.

“When we started the first three games, we were like, this might not work at all,” Hartenstein said. “But I think we have gotten to the point where it’s actually one of our strengths. Again, when you have a coach like Mark, you give him different ways where he can operate, different lineups he can put in. And again, we just have to be ready for whatever lineup he puts out there.”

This big man lineup has definitely started working, as Holmgren and Hartenstein were a big one-two punch for the Thunder this year. Now, with more big men added to the roster, this big man could start to spread throughout the entire roster and not just a singular lineup.

The Thunder have two new additions to the big man position, as Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber will be making their debuts this season. Mara was OKC’s first selection in this year’s draft, whereas Sorber will finally be making his debut after being out all of last year with a knee injury.

Mara is more of the Hartenstein type of player, as he prides himself on his defense, but can dish out some stellar passes from down low. Hartenstein will have to show Mara the reins before he takes over a double-big-man lineup of his own, but the Thunder center is more than ready to help out wherever he needs to.

“I haven’t seen much, to be honest, but I’m excited just to have a guy that I can just kind of help out throughout the process,” Hartenstein said. “Again, I wouldn't be where I'm at without other people helping me out to get to where I'm at.”

With Hartenstein showing Mara all he knows, OKC has the capability of running double big man lineups for however long they would like. This strength of Oklahoma City’s could continue to grow and could end up being its biggest weapon this year.