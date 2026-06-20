Does Thomas Sorber Have Path to All-Rookie Team Next Season?

Oklahoma City has a rookie still waiting for action, and there’s a chance he could stand out next season.

The Thunder will be spending the next few weeks making moves and looking to build the ideal roster for another deep postseason run in 2027. With another 82 games of action before the Thunder get another crack at an NBA title, there should be plenty of storylines to follow next season.

Among them will be the Thunder’s rookie class. While the Thunder may soon add some players through the draft, their most intriguing rookie may still be Thomas Sorber, who spent all of last season on the sideline with a torn ACL.

Despite not getting a chance to play last season, he still got some valuable experience being in an NBA locker room and understanding the Thunder culture. Going into next season more prepared than a typical rookie, Sorber could take advantage and see some instant results while giving Oklahoma City an instant-impact frontcourt player.

Taking it one step further, Sorber may be in a position to compete for a spot on an All-Rookie team. While the 2026 class is stacked with top-end talent, being a high-impact player down low for a title contender could be enough to get Sorber in the conversation.

In his lone season at Georgetown, Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks in 31.3 minutes per game. While Sorber won’t be getting on the floor for 31 minutes a night in Oklahoma City, he could make his way into the regular rotation if he can give that type of rim protection and rebounding presence on a consistent basis.

Another thing that could help Sorber get into the All-Rookie conversation is Oklahoma City’s big man situation. Considering all three of the Thunder’s top bigs have dealt with injury issues at various stages of their career, there could be some extra opportunities for Sorber to step in and get some important minutes over the course of an 82-game season.

While it’s tough to say whether Sorber will physically be able to handle the load of a full NBA season coming off a torn ACL, the Thunder should be able to put him in a position to succeed. The competition for a spot on an All-Rookie team will surely be fierce, and he may even be fighting against another Thunder rookie for a spot, but as a potential contributor for one of the best teams in the league, Sorber should be able to get his name in the discussion.