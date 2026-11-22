The OKC Thunder and Miami Heat will face off against one another today, each desperately needing wins to continue climbing their respective conferences.

It's been a tale of two seasons for both, as the Thunder started out as contenders, but have been displaced due to injury and are now simply trying to stay afloat in the West. The Heat began slow with a new team, but have now won six-straight games and are steadily climbing in the East.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight's tilt:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right hip soreness

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Questionable: Low back contusion/neck strain

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Out: Low back spasms

Miami Heat injuries:

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Questionable: Right groin tendinitis

Myron Gardner — Probable: Right hamstring tightness

Vladislav Goldin — Out: G League

Keshad Johnson — Out: G League

The Thunder see one of their longest injury reports in some time, seeing several season-long mainstays with some new additions as well.

The most notable new addition is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is listed as questionable to play today due to a low back contusion and neck strain after taking a hard fall versus the Pelicans.

SGA, the reigning two-time MVP, has been the driving force for nearly all of the Thunder’s wins so far this season, and would be a major hit to the team’s chances should he sit today. The Thunder are playing a back-to-back, which could affect his chances.

Also out for OKC are the trio of starters lost versus the Clippers earlier in the season in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. Alex Caruso continues to be listed out with hip soreness, and Jaylin Williams has been re-added to the list after making a return versus New Orleans.

Thomas Sorber, still yet to make his debut for OKC due to multiple setbacks in his ramp-up, is out.

The Heat’s own MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounnmpo is also listed as questionable to play due to right groin tendinitis. So far this season, he’s averaged 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals, helping the Heat get hot in recent weeks.

The Thunder and Heat will tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Miami, FL.