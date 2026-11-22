Oklahoma City’s standout rookie will be faced with one of his biggest tests of the year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off a big NBA Cup win over the New Orleans Pelicans and are now facing one of the most dangerous teams out East, the Miami Heat. The Heat are about the same record as the Thunder, as they are coming into this bout 9-6, and are a good team to test whether OKC can actually compete with some of the best in the league in the state the team is in.

A big test will be coming for the Thunder’s frontcourt, and it could be Aday Mara’s biggest test to date. Of course, Mara has faced Victor Wembanyama this season already, but Mara has acquired a bigger role now and will be responsible for more production in this game. He will have to do this against superstar Bam Adebayo, and maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is currently listed as questionable for this bout, which could be an upside for the Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also listed as questionable. No matter whether the Heat superstar plays, Mara will still have his hands full with Adebayo and will need to showcase that he can compete with the best of the best.

Oklahoma City will be looking for Mara to hold down the paint in this bout more than anything else. The Michigan product currently leads rookies in blocks per game with 1.7 and will need to keep this dominance up in one of his biggest tests of the year.

Of course, this won’t be easy, as Adebayo and Antetokounmpo currently average a combined 47.1 points per game, and Adebayo has no problem taking over by himself, as he did score 83 points in a single game last season.

Mara will also be asked to make sure that these two don’t give Miami any extra opportunities on the offensive boards. Mara has done great recently on the glass and will have to continue to grab boards on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Finally, to add even more to his plate, Mara might be asked to carry a portion of the offensive scoring again. If Gilgeous-Alexander doesn’t play, then OKC will need all the help it can get, and some of it will have to come from Mara.

The young big man has a lot expected of him, and if he can do it against one of the best frontcourts in the league, then OKC will know they can count on him for the rest of the season.