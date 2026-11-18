The Thunder are slated to face the Atlanta Hawks tonight, hoping to build on momentum grabbed with a win over the Kings.

The Thunder suffered three-straight losses for the first time since 2023, and are now looking to reset mid-season. They'll need to do so against Atlanta, hosting former OKC players Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins for the first time since trading them in the offseason.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Hawks ahead of tonight’s matchup:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee injury recovery

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Low back spasms

Atlanta Hawks injuries:

Rafael Castro — Out: G League

Kingston Flemings — Out: Lumbar strain

Mouhamed Gueye — Out: Left foot fracture

Jock Landale — Out: Right hip inflammation

CJ McCollum — Out: Left calf strain

Asa Newell — Out: Left great toe surgery

Henri Veesaar — Out: Right ACL tear

The Thunder continue to deal with major injuries, including to three starters in Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. Only the third is likely to return this season, missing 8-10 weeks with a knee injury.

Recent injury news came in the form of another setback for 2025 draftee Thomas Sorber. The forward has been injured for years now, dating back to a foot injury suffered with Georgetown. That kept him out of his debut Summer League, and a torn ACL has kept him off the floor since.

Sorber was set to come back soon, but a medical update on Tuesday said that he has now undergone a successful arthroscopic procedure to address inflammation, and will be reevaluated in six-to-eight weeks. It’s yet another blow to the Thunder’s depth, given they have need for bodies at this stage in the season.

Jaylin Williams, the team’s longtime shooting and play-making big, is questionable to play tonight after misses several weeks due to back spasms.

The Hawks have listed a number of players as well, including primary contributors like CJ McCollum, Kingston Flemings and more. McCollum has been one of the team’s leading scorers since landing in Atlanta, but recently gave up a starting spot to the rookie guard in Flemings, who has been impactful in minimal time.

Additionally, Mouhamed Gueye, Jock Landale and Asa Newell are listed out for tonight’s game.

The Thunder and Hawks tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.