Is it too early to sound the alarms on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s season?

The Thunder’s start to the season only seems to get rockier as more games pass. The Thunder are now sitting at 9-6 through 15 games, after a loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night, with OKC falling 117-112.

This is the Thunder’s fourth loss in the last five games, and it only seems to be getting worse. Of course, this could be a very different story if OKC still had its stars available. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are still projected to be out this year, with Chet Holmgren still sidelined as well. Additionally, Thomas Sorber is out for another extended period of time with another knee surgery, and players like Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams have been constantly off and on the injury report.

This has all been an unfortunate turn of events for the Thunder to start the season, but is it already enough for OKC to start to worry about the team’s year as a whole? There are arguments for both. At this point last year, the Thunder only had one loss and were cruising throughout the whole year. They carried this momentum to the postseason, but still fell short when both Williams and Mitchell were out.

So while the Thunder are far off expectations from last season, that doesn’t mean the end results are going to be the same. However, the production level has dropped heavily for OKC this season.

To start, Oklahoma City is only scoring about 112 points per game so far this year, which is seven fewer points than they averaged last year. Currently, the team ranks number 19 in points per game in the league right now, instead of finishing fifth like they did last year.

Another big component of the Thunder’s game is the number of steals they have per game. This season, the team is only averaging 8.2 steals per game. This puts the Thunder right in the middle of the pack, ranked No. 15 in the league. However, last season the team averaged 9.7, which was tied for second in the league.

These stats, which have fallen quite a bit, are reminders that OKC is not currently in the same category that they were in last year. Of course, last year’s team didn’t make the run they had wanted to in the end, but this year’s team isn’t showing much hope either.

In the end, only time will tell how this season shapes up for OKC, but in no way, shape, or form should the Thunder give up on their season yet.