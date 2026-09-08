Is There Hope For A Defensive Player Of The Year Award In Chet Holmgren's Future?

Could Chet Holmgren cause the biggest award upset of the year?

It’s known that the Thunder have some of the best players in the world on their roster, which in turn makes them relevant when end-of-year award talks come around. We saw this last year with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking home his second straight Most Valuable Player Award, and we are projected to see it this year, with Ajay Mitchell being one of the favorites for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

One player came just short of this honor last year, as Chet Holmgren finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, just behind Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren is set to be in the running this year, but will he be able to get past one of the best defenders in the game, Wembanyama?

This will be no easy task, as Wembanyama ran away with the award last year, becoming the first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. Because of this, the Spurs center opens the year as the heavy favorite to win the award again, with his odds at -360 according to DraftKings.

Holmgren opens up with the second-best odds; however, he opens up at +1200. While he’s fighting an uphill battle, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible for the Gonzaga product to shock the world and steal the award.

Last season, Holmgren averaged 1.9 blocks per game and had one of the best defensive ratings in the league, posting a 102.3 during the regular season. This also made Holmgren an All-NBA Defensive First Team selection last season right beside Wembanyama.

Holmgren will now have extra help down low, which could land him a better chance at taking home the award. Teams would try to stay away from Holmgren down low, but now with 7-foot-4 Aday Mara available to put in the paint, teams might not have a choice. Added chaos down low will serve Holmgren’s case for the award better as this season progresses, and could be a nice added flair that Wembanyama won’t experience.

While Holmgren has the championship over Wembanyama, the Spurs center seems to get the best of the match every time these two rivals face off. This season has to be different not only if Holmgren wants the award, but also if he wants to help his team get past San Antonio in the playoffs. It will take the Thunder star’s best season to take home the Defensive Player of the Year Award, and luckily for OKC, Holmgren is more than capable of it.