Isaiah Hartenstein Dishes on Playing with Former OKC Star Russell Westbrook

One of Oklahoma City’s all-time greats retired this offseason, and one Thunder player had the privilege of playing alongside him.

Over the offseason, Russell Westbrook shocked the NBA world by announcing his retirement after 18 NBA seasons. While the final stages of his career featured him as a journeyman, Westbrook played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder.

Although no plans for honoring Westbrook in Paycom Center have been made yet, Sam Presti recently made it clear that the Thunder want to have something special for the former MVP. Given how Oklahoma City handled Nick Collison’s retirement by putting his jersey in the rafters the following year, speculation is that the Thunder will put the No. 0 up in Paycom Center sometime next season.

However, things will be much different for Westbrook, considering Collison’s jersey retirement came after he had just played with most of the players on the Thunder roster. Meanwhile, Westbrook has only one former teammate on the current Thunder roster in Isaiah Hartenstein.

The starting big man for the Thunder’s championship squad, Hartenstein has made a name for himself over the past few years and just inked a long-term extension to stick around in Oklahoma City. Before making his way around the league and ending up in Oklahoma, Hartenstein began his career in Houston, where he played alongside Westbrook in the 2019-20 season.

Although Hartenstein had yet to become the double-double machine we know today, his sentiments about playing alongside Westbrook echo most of the point guard’s former teammates.

“For me, he was a great teammate,” Hartenstein said. “He was a person that it didn't matter if you were the number one guy on the team or the number -- the last guy on the roster. He always treated you the right way. He always treated you the same.

“I think that's something I always really appreciated when I got in the league. I think it was my second year, and I was trying to earn minutes, and he didn't look at me any different. If I had any questions, he was always there.”

As potentially the only former teammate of Westbrook’s who will play on the night of his jersey retirement, Hartenstein will be a special piece as the Thunder honor their former superstar. Westbrook’s influence on the Thunder center continues to shine through as Hartenstein enters his ninth NBA season, and next season should be another special one in Oklahoma City.