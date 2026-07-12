Late-Game Surge From Bennett Stirtz Brings Momentum Into Rest of NBA Summer League

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Bennett Stirtz had the best game of his summer Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's Las Vegas NBA Summer League debut. The offensive-minded guard, in particular, stepped up in the second half to help lead OKC back into the game after Los Angeles pulled away.

The shooting burst was exactly what Stirtz needed to gather momentum at the next level, showing improvement in every game he has played in so far. The Iowa product was streaky in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but improved by the end. He has a chance to do the same in Vegas, using the finale of his outing against the Lakers as a launch pad.

Stirtz averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game through two appearances in Salt Lake City, converting at a 35% clip overall and 30% from long range, but immediately upped his scoring and efficiency after changing locations. On a bulk of difficult shots, Stirtz scored 18 points on 50% shooting, 37.5% from 3-point range in his Las Vegas debut Friday.

The guard has showcased strong facilitating as well, despite the assist numbers not necessarily popping out.

He scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and 13 in the second half after a slow start, not losing a stride once getting into rhythm. Stirtz was a player who was hard to cool off when he started to score at the college level, and the same has remained true in NBA Summer League.

Getting used to and firing away easier looks would be the next step in Stirtz's continued growth during the summer. He took most of the lead ball handler reps every stop he made throughout his college basketball career, shooting almost all of his shots off the dribble. Alongside star playmakers in OKC, he'll be relied on to take and make the looks given to him.

"I'm not used to catch-and-shoot threes and I had some open ones that I passed up," Stirtz said after the game. "I gotta just let it fly and trust my shot."

He has also occasionally passed up on good looks throughout NBA Summer League play in an attempt to find better ones. Still, the NBA pace does not allow as many resets as some defenses in the NCAA allow.

After an 18-point performance in his Las Vegas NBA Summer League debut, Stirtz can use the momentum to power a successful rookie summer.