Rookies Show Promise as OKC Thunder Open Summer League with Loss to Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 111-74 to begin their NBA Summer League schedule. Despite the double-digit defeat, OKC's top prospects showed promise for the future.

Rookies Bennett Stirtz and Aday Mara each scored in double figures. Stirtz scored 10 points along with four assists, three rebounds and three steals, while Mara filled the box score with 10 points, four assists, two blocks and three rebounds.

Memphis saw seven players score in double-digits, including No. 3-overall pick Cameron Boozer. Boozer scored 15 points in 24 minutes.

Second-year player Javon Small ran point for the Grizzlies, scoring 11 points and assisting on nine made shots.

Early success from Oklahoma City's rookie class highlights the takeaways from its first NBA Summer League showing.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Stirtz Starts Strong

In his first game with the organization that acquired him in a draft-day trade, with the franchise it was made with, Stirtz started strong, running the fast-paced Thunder Summer League offense. The Iowa product scored 10 points along with four assists and three steals, creating multiple open looks with his playmaking and passing.

Stirtz was the primary focus for the strong Grizzlies' defense when he was on the floor, but he knocked down multiple tough shots throughout the game; he was one of the premier tough shot makers at every level in the NCAA.

Now getting used to the NBA floor, Stirtz could work his way into early minutes at the beginning of his rookie season due to his strong offensive skill set.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) is defended by Oakland forward Nate Deer (11) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, November 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Aday Mara Comes Alive Late

It was a slow start for OKC's No. 12-overall selection, but the 7-foot-3 big man was unable to be kept quiet for two halves. Mara finished with 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal, racking up box score numbers.

Mara still has to get used to the Thunder's fast-paced offense, and NBA Summer League is the perfect time to do so. The Michigan product dominated in the half-court setting, which will be useful to OKC in a traditional NBA game.

Early on, OKC's two first-round picks look confident in limited professional action.

Sam Presti, Thunder General Manager, has his end-of-season media access, Monday, June 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. No Need for Early Overreactions

July is the month of the NBA calendar that generates the most overreactions from eager fanbases due to NBA Summer League basketball. After one game against a Grizzlies team filled with NBA talent, it's harsh to grade OKC's SLC roster after a rough showing.

OKC's first two selections and 2025 second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer showed promise despite the scoreline, despite the sporadic nature of Summer League ball.

OKC was outrebounded by Memphis by over 20, to highlight what needs to improve for the rest of the summer. But improvement and adjustments between the Thunder's prospects is what is critical during this time of the year.

OKC returns to action with another game in SLC, Monday, July 6, at 6 p.m. against the Atlanta Hawks.