The OKC Thunder Are Looking For Rookies To Turn It Up A Notch In Las Vegas

Oklahoma City is looking for its young players to find a second gear.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started out their Summer League schedule with three games in Salt Lake City to introduce their newest players to the NBA landscape. While OKC was hoping for smooth starts to these players' careers, things have not exactly gone according to plan.

The Thunder would lose all three games in Utah, and in ugly fashion, starting off with a blowout loss to the Grizzlies in the first game by 37 points. Although the Thunder would show some fight in game two in Utah, they would still suffer a five-point loss to the Hawks. Finally, the Thunder were completely outplayed in game three, getting routed once again, this time by the Jazz in a 34-point loss.

They might be rookies, but at the end of the day, the Thunder’s draft picks are the ones that must step up so that the same fate doesn’t await them in Las Vegas. It wasn’t that the Thunder’s three draft picks played badly or already seem like busts; they just haven’t taken over the game yet.

Aday Mara has been quieter on the offensive side of the ball, only putting up 10 points in the two games he appeared in. He has showcased his defensive dominance, but now he just needs that dominance on the other side of the ball. He has displayed crazy offensive skill for a player of his size, as he is able to put the ball on the floor and shoot the ball; he just needs to shoot more. Mara has yet to shoot the ball more than nine times in a game and could be a key factor if he decides to put up more shots.

Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh, on the other hand, just have to find their shot. Both had a rough shooting performance against the Hawks, which could have easily gone the Thunder’s way if one of these two guys was hitting shots. Undrafted rookie Josh Dix was able to find his shot on Tuesday night, putting up 16 points for the Thunder. Now, as the team heads to Las Vegas, Stirtz and Oweh must follow suit.

The Thunder’s Summer League team has more than enough talent to make some noise this summer. However, Oklahoma City’s rookies will have to start to come alive and take over the game if they want to start adding tallies in the win column.