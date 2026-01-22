Ajay Mitchell Leaves OKC Thunder Game vs. Bucks Early

The Oklahoma City Thunder are wrapping up a four game road trip against Milwaukee on Wednesday as part of NBA Rivalry week. The Thunder entered Wednesday night short handed with Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic already sidelined.

To start this game, the Thunder were in a flow state. Everything was clicking on both ends to the tune of a six minute first quarter scoring drought for the Bucks that saw Milwaukee only muster 18 points in the opening frame. Oklahoma City posted 38 points in that same span to take control of this game and never let it go.

The biggest part of the story was second year guard Ajay Mitchell, who got the start tonight due to the Thunder being so short handed.

He went on a 4-0 run to begin the game and give Oklahoma City a cushion early and a sign of things to come. Everything was working for Mitchell, he got to the rim at will, even hitting a couple of dribbles early and getting it done in the mid-range.

It was one of the best showings for the breakout star of this year's Thunder squad. The former second round pick turned in 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and as many steals while shooting 8-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-2 from beyond the arc in his 25 minutes of action.

However, on a drive to the rim, he took some contact that left him hobbled and heading for the locker room. Mitchell never re-emerged, being ruled out by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the end of the third quarter due to what the team is calling a right hip contusion.

This makes three straight games that see at least one Oklahoma City member leave the contest early. Saturday, it was Jalen Williams, who sustained a hamstring strain. Monday, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams were both ruled out with groin and lower back soreness respectively, before missing this Nationally televised matchup entirely.

Mitchell's style of play leads to taking a beating, even in this game, most of his buckets left him hitting the deck as he got into the painted area. The second year guard has a fearless style of play which bodes well for Oklahoma City's second unit most nights with enough juice as a scorer to be able to slide into a bigger role as the team is short handed.

Though, his night prematurely ends as the road gets no easier for Oklahoma City. They have to get back on the hardwood Friday in an NBA Finals rematch with the Indiana Pacers after just one day off. The question remains who will be active for that clash.