Chet Holmgren To Return vs. Clippers, Three More Questionable
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to go 8-0 for the first time in team history, tying their best start to a season sitting at 7-0 as they enter Tuesday's clash with the L.A. Clippers on Peacock.
Oklahoma City is in the midst of an injury riddled start to the season. The Thunder are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, who has yet to make his season debut and is now set to be re-evaluated in 10-to-14 days following a follow up procedure to remove screws from his wrist from an offseason surgery to repair torn ligaments in his wrist.
In addition to Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic have yet to make their season debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Along the way, rising star big man Chet Holmgren has missed the past three games, defensive-ace swingman Alex Caruso missed a three game chunk earlier in the year, sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe was absent for the first four games and both Cason Wallace and Lu Dort have missed a game already.
Despite all of these injuries, despite already being one back-to-back down, two double over time games and now embarking on their second round trip of the year, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to muster a 7-0 start to the year. Tying their franchise best mark in the first seven contests which they accomplished last season. Now, the OKC Thunder take aim at a new record, an 8-0 record looms inside the Intuit Dome as they face off with the L.A. Clippers at 10:00 PM CT on NBC/Peacock.
On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed their first injury report ahead of this contest. After missing the last three games, Holmgren is expected to return to the fold as he doesn't appear on this initial injury report. The Gonzaga product was in street clothes the last three tilts due to back soreness.
Of course, the Santa Clara Product, TCU swing man, Topic and rookie big man Thomas Sorber remain out for this Tuesday night tip.
Though, the OKC Thunder do list three as questionable. Back up big man Jaylin Williams pops up with a shoulder sprain, Lu Dort - who missed last game due to an illness - is questionable Tuesday with the same designation. Second year guard Ajay Mitchell, who has done a great job of picking up the scoring lack for this short handed bunch is also questionable with what is being described as a Bilateral Gluteal Contusion.
The L.A. Clippers are in the midst of a Monday matchup with the Miami Heat and will not submit their injury report until Tuesday afternoon.