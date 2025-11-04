OKC Thunder Injury Report Sees Chet Holmgren Taken Off, Others Added
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the LA Clippers, hoping to move to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.
OKC has gotten off to a 7-0 start, tying last year’s team for the best start in franchise history. With a win, they’ll officially nab the record, which would be notable given last year’s championship, as well as the health of the team at this point in the season.
Oklahoma City's start to the season is especially impressive given the injuries they've dealt with so far this year. Jalen Williams has still yet to make his return from a wrist injury suffered in last season's postseason run, and Chet Holmgren has missed the team's last three games due to soreness.
Aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's co-stars, a myriad of other rotational players have missed games here and there, such as Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and more.
The Clippers haven't seen a sparkling start to their 2025-26 season, but will still offer a formidable foe with pieces like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal and more.
Here are the injury reports ahead of tonight’s game:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Luguentz Dort — Questionable: Illness
Ajay Mitchell — Questionable: Bilateral gluteal
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Left shoulder
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
LA Clippers injuries:
NOT YET SUBMITTED
The Thunder get both good and bad news in Tuesday’s injury report. The good being the return of Chet Holmgren, who missed three-straight games with back soreness.
Holmgren is off the report entirely, and will now be able to build on his solid start to the season, which has featured 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.
The bad news is new additions in Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams, both of whom are deemed questionable to play tonight. Mitchell has been a revelation so far this season, functioning as the team’s sixth-man and adding plenty of offense in Jalen Williams’ absence. Jaylin Wiliams has been solid in frontcourt minutes with Holmgren out.
Luguentz Dort remains questionable after missing the matchup with New Orleans due to illness.
Other Thunder players who remain out are Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic, Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams.
The Clippers injury report has not yet been submitted.
The Thunder and Clippers tip off at 10 p.m. CT tonight on Peacock/NBC.