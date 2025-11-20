OKC Thunder Playing at Highest Level of Defensive Brand

It's being noticed universally across the NBA. Between front offices, the media, casual fans—everyone can tell you the Oklahoma City Thunder is in the most advantageous position of any team in the NBA.

An incredibly deep roster coming off the NBA Championship, several future first-round picks, a 15-1 record with a back-to-back path for another Larry O'Brien in clear sight seemingly early into the season. That's not even mentioning this team has the defending MVP.

But what is being forgotten by some, is that this team is producing at the highest level defensively that it has before without one of its top-three defenders. Jalen Williams. That guy who made the NBA All-Star team a year ago, the guy with an NBA First-Team Defense selection from a year ago, the guy who dropped 40 points to lead the Thunder to an emphatic, vital victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Yes, this team is doing all that without a player as important as Williams. And it's incredible.

With a defensive rating of 102.7 now 16 games into the season, the gap from the Thunder to the second-rated team in the league in that regard would be equal to the same gap from the second-rated team to the 21st-rated team team. It's that wide.

If that doesn't show the gap between the Thunder's defense to the rest of the league, the amount of steals this team averages would tell you, the amount of second-chance points this team allows would tell you and the the amount of points in the paint this team allows in the paint would also tell you.

And for good measure, on an individual basis, the defensive rating of Alex Caruso leading the league could be another good indicator as he leads the entire NBA among those who've played at least 10 games with a 95.4—while five other teammates of his round out the top 10.

It's actually incredible, and they're doing it without Williams. A massively crucial part of their offensive and defensive scheme. When he returns, it'll be interesting to see how the Thunder's play as a team will shift.

Facing the Utah Jazz on a road trip leads into a three-game home stint for the guys in Bricktown as Oklahoma City looks to expand on its seven-game winning streak.