OKC Thunder Big Board: Top Targets at Every Pick and Round

The Oklahoma City Thunder are entering the 2026 NBA Draft with three selections. Oklahoma City has plenty to options and important decisions to make to continue to improve this championship contending roster.

Here is a big board that features all three Thunder selections for the 2026 NBA Draft and which prospects OKC should be targeting.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) dribbles in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Big Board in the 2026 NBA Draft

Big Board at No. 12

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan - Lendeborg is the perfect modern day power forward and offers size that this current Thunder roster lacks. His ability to switch across the board and make a massive impact. Offensively, he offers play finishing and some interesting connective playmaking chops. The background intel on Lendeborg is murky, but if he passes Oklahoma City's background checks then this would be a massive pick. Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan - Johnson is an ultra athlete with soft touch inside, stellar free throw numbers and a clean shot that makes you believe in his long-term 3-point shot. What he can do on defense plus the play finishing and size with his off the charts athletic testing would be a great pick up for Oklahoma City. Nate Ament, Tennessee - Ament is not a fan favorite selection, but if he fell to No. 12, he has a baseline of a long-term role player who is adding everything the Thunder look for defensively, size and a jump shot to shoot over the top of close outs that would come in handy for Oklahoma City. The Thunder would have to focus on developing his role player traits and not get lost in his on the ball upside to make this a passing grade pick. Similar to what they have done with Cason Wallace. Who had a point guard, on the ball creating background at Kentucky before becoming a 3-and-D guard in Bricktown. Brayden Burries, Arizona - Burries would be the perfect future proof prospect for Oklahoma City but he likely will not fall to No. 12. However, if the Thunder use this selection to move up and grab him you have to walk away happy. He instantly is a high-end 3-and-D player while offering juice on the ball and playing off the catch to attack hard closeouts while being the best defensive prospect in the class at the guard spot.

Big Board at No. 17

Dailyn Swain, Texas - Mixing his size and defensive chops with the shot creation for himself and others would check off a ton of boxes for Oklahoma City if he falls to pick No. 17. Bennett Stirtz, Iowa - He is a passable defender that might look better in the Thunder's team defensive style flanked by All-Defensive talent. His 3 point shooting on the move and stationary would instantly offer some relief beyond the 3-point line as a play-finisher that is hard to find. Zuby Ejifor, St. John's - A perfect small ball five for the Oklahoma City Thunder who has the ability to switch defensively and be a high-level stopper on that end of the floor, a great playmaker for his size and a nice rolling to the rim and dunker spot option to help his drive heavy guards in OKC. Allen Graves, Santa Clara - He is an advanced metrics darling at the wing position while many question his mobility at the next level, Graves would be an interesting target.

Big Board at No. 37

Alex Karaban, UCONN - If he can somehow fall to the No. 37 pick the Thunder should be racing to the podium to select this big play finisher who can cut to the rim and convert at a high clip off the catch when benefitting from the scoring gravity of his teammates. Richie Saunders, BYU - Sure, he is coming off an ACL tear and likely out for a significant portion of his rookie season but the Oklahoma City Thunder are used to medical red shirts and the No. 37 selection is there for a two-way spot anyway. Saunders is a jumbo 3-point shooter and a scrappy defender. Emmanuel Sharp, Houston - He is an All-Juice team member he would be a fun option in the second round to see what he can do in a two-way spot. Ja'kobi Gillespie, Tennessee - A small guard who can create offense and defend would be a fun option for the Oklahoma City Thunder.