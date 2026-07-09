OKC Thunder May Have Dark Horse Sixth Man of the Year Candidate in 2027

Oklahoma City appears to be set for next season, and it may have a potential award winner flying under the radar.

Over the past few years, the Thunder have been no stranger to adding hardware, both individually and collectively. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVPs and Mark Daigneault’s Coach of the Year to the team raising the Larry O’Brien in 2025, Oklahoma City has become accustomed to collecting trophies.

While Gilgeous-Alexander will be a strong candidate to win his third straight MVP next season, another Thunder player may be able to get in the mix for another award. Considering the Thunder’s depth, any one player standing out as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate will be tough, but Jaylin Williams might just have what it takes.

Typically, the Sixth Man of the Year doesn’t end up in the hands of big men, but guys like Naz Reid and Montrezl Harrell have been able to reverse that trend in recent years. Considering the award typically goes to a top scorer off the bench, Williams’ case would likely be a bit unorthodox compared to the usual winners.

Last season, Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 65 games of action, starting 11. Playing just under 20 minutes per game, Williams’ playing time would likely need to increase next season.

While the Thunder are adding Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber into their big man rotation, it also solidifies the team’s focus on double-big lineups, which could actually help Williams get some more minutes in a stacked frontcourt. As easily the best shooter in the center rotation, Williams’ case for Sixth Man of the Year would likely hinge on his ability to be among the league’s best bigs from beyond the arc.

For a Thunder team that just saw Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins depart, there could certainly be more looks available from beyond the arc for Williams. Considering that Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have missed significant time over the past two seasons, Williams could also get some opportunities for several big-minute games throughout the season.

Adding in some big performances along the way, such as his 30-point outing in Detroit or 29-point night against the Denver Nuggets last season, could get him some real buzz. Sure, he might be competing with teammates Ajay Mitchell or Jared McCain to be the Thunder’s sixth man in the race, but if things line up, Williams might just be able to throw his name into the award discussion in 2027.