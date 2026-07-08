Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Dominance for Canada Bodes Well for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City is well into the offseason, but its superstar put on a show for a couple of games of international play.

While the Thunder are getting their business in order for the upcoming season and watching some of their young talent compete in Summer League, their superstar is also getting in some work on the court. Playing for Canada in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his return to the floor for a couple of matchups over the past few days.

Playing on Shai Legacy Court in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander led his Canadian national team to wins over Puerto Rico and Jamaica. Sporting a new haircut that got the NBA world buzzing, Gilgeous-Alexander looked like his usual self, and even had some more pep in his step after getting the past month to recover from another long NBA season.

In Friday’s matchup against Puerto Rico, Gilgeous-Alexander had a 26-point outing and looked like the clear best player on the floor. Considering it was no surprise that the two-time reigning MVP stood out on the international stage in that matchup, it was also no shock that the Thunder star had another dominant performance on Monday night to keep the Canadians perfect in qualifying play.

In a 38-point win over Jamaica, Gilgeous-Alexander poured in an easy 16 points in just 20 minutes of play. Making his presence felt toward the end of the first quarter with a poster dunk and a couple of threes right after, Oklahoma City’s star wasted no time putting his mark on that game as the matchup got out of hand quickly.

While there was never much doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander would look great against FIBA competition, it must feel good for the Thunder to see their superstar dominate and show some extra energy after looking gassed toward the end of the Western Conference Finals.

While the 82-game NBA season and the long playoff runs in Oklahoma City can be a grind for Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates, the 2026-27 season is still only three months away. Seeing that type of output from the MVP in a couple of games for Canada only builds on the anticipation for the Thunder’s hopes of getting back to the top.

Whether he manages to get a third MVP next season or leads the Thunder to another NBA title, Gilgeous-Alexander certainly sent a message in his two games for Canada this offseason.