Analyzing OKC Thunder Two-Way Josh Dix's First Three Summer League Games

The Salt Lake City Summer League wrapped up for the summer of 2026 on Tuesday, July 7.

Oklahoma City played three games at the event, closing with a 103-69 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Thunder went 0-3 in Salt Lake City, but saw a few strong showings from OKC's young players, including a 25-point performance by second-year wing Payton Sandfort.

Oklahoma City's trio of 2026 NBA Draft picks didn't play in the team's contest against Utah, likely resting to prepare for the Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off on Thursday, July 9. The Thunder's first game in Nevada will be at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

All three of OKC's two-way players were in action at the Salt Lake City Summer League, with Josh Dix and Brooks Barnhizer playing all three games. Dix signed a two-way deal after going undrafted in the 2026 class, while Barnhizer is entering his second year on a two-way contract.

In his first three games with the Thunder, Dix averaged 7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range.

The former Creighton and Iowa standout seemed to find his rhythm during the Thunder's final game in Salt Lake City, finishing with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a block while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

While Dix's stats from his first three games with the Thunder weren't eye-popping, the 22-year-old's perimeter shooting upside was on display against the Jazz. Additionally, Dix was solid as a defender, which should help him earn a spot within the organization.

The rookie wing will also get another shot to showcase his skills in Las Vegas. If Dix has a few more performances like he turned in against the Jazz, it should be a good indication that he is starting to settle in with Oklahoma City.

As a two-way player, Dix will likely get opportunities to develop in the G League and see spot minutes with the Thunder as a rookie. Barnhizer appeared in 40 NBA contests as a rookie, playing 348 minutes for Mark Daigneault's squad.

During his lone year at Creighton, Dix averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. Dix shot above 40% from beyond the arc in each of his first three collegiate seasons.