Oklahoma City is in the midst of a rough stretch, and the absence of its veteran wing has been felt.

On Monday night, the Thunder capped off a back-to-back with a loss in Indiana. Despite having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back for the matchup against the Pacers, the Thunder dropped their second straight game after slightly righting the ship in Friday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although the Thunder were able to get through one of those games with a win, the absence of Alex Caruso was on full display throughout the past three games. As one of the Thunder’s only experienced wings, Caruso’s importance has only grown since Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace went out.

Also only playing nine minutes in the Thunder’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks last week before leaving with an injury, Caruso’s lack of time on the floor has been costly for Oklahoma City. Although the blow of Caruso’s absence was slightly lessened by the recent addition of Nique Clifford, the Thunder have been thrust into relying on their two-way players far more than they would like.

Over the past few games, Mark Daigneault has been forced to use Micah Peavy, Brooks Barnhizer and Josh Dix much more than the team anticipated coming into the season. While the Thunder are no stranger to being shorthanded over the past few years, having a lack of truly reliable wings is a much different reality.

With some tight losses in that span as well, having Caruso out there instead of a two-way guy for 20 minutes could be enough to swing a couple of possessions. Considering how the Thunder are continuing to fall down the Western Conference standings, every possession will continue to matter greatly if they hope to make their way into the postseason and make some noise.

Albeit it’s still only November, and the Thunder should get some players back over the next few weeks, but losing Caruso to short-term injuries multiple times this season has been especially notable. Even if he hasn’t had the most consistent season when he’s been on the floor, the Thunder’s defensive process improves, and he gives Oklahoma City another ball handler on the other end.

Ideally, the Thunder will get Caruso back soon, and he’ll be able to showcase his impact and turn things in Oklahoma City’s favor enough to rack up some more wins. In any case, when Caruso has been off the floor this season, he’s been sorely missed by the Thunder.