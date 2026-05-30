OKC Thunder Need Best Version of Chet Holmgren to Win Game 7 vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City’s season is on the line, and its big man needs to have a series-defining performance.

On Saturday night, the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will battle for one final time in the Western Conference Finals. With a Game 7 and a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, this matchup is one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory.

Throughout the series, there have been several twists and turns as two elite young teams have battled. With the series even through six games, anything could happen in a Game 7, but the Thunder need their All-Star center to show up when the lights are brightest.

Chet Holmgren’s series against San Antonio has been a bit of a wild ride. While it was never expected for Holmgren to outright win his matchup against Victor Wembanyama, he’s looked like a shell of his usual self throughout the first six games.

After playing like a dominant big man against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to help lead the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals, he hasn’t been able to find that same rhythm against the Spurs. Holmgren has averaged only 11.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and one block a night through these first six matchups against the Spurs.

After blocking an NBA record five shots in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season, Holmgren might still have something extra to give in the biggest game of the year. While he’s only shot 27.3% from deep, Holmgren is still getting his shots to go in at a 57.9% clip from inside the arc, showing that he can still display some dominance when he gets inside.

After an aggressive start in Game 5, Holmgren had his best game of the series. Attacking mismatches in the early minutes and using his size advantage against the defenders San Antonio threw on him, Holmgren helped give the Thunder a much-needed spark early.

A similar start to Game 7 could put him and Oklahoma City on track to take control of the win-or-go-home matchup. With Jalen Williams out of the picture, getting an aggressive and smart version of Holmgren could be what pushes the Thunder over the top.

Holmgren is an All-NBA talent, and despite his struggles in this series, he still has a chance to be the reason Oklahoma City advances to the NBA Finals. Nothing will come easy for Holmgren and the Thunder in Game 7, but a big game from the star big might be enough to secure a win.