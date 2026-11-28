The Oklahoma City Thunder are set for some of their easiest games of the season, but they might need some MVP performances to get some wins.

On Saturday night, the Thunder will begin a quick two-game road trip out East with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Sitting at 2-18 for the season, the Bucks have been one of the worst teams in the league since opening night.

Following Saturday’s matchup, the Thunder will get a couple of games against the Nets, one in Brooklyn and one in Oklahoma City. Currently 4-14, the Nets have also been among the NBA’s worst, so these next three matchups will be crucial for the Thunder.

Having dropped into the play-in picture in the Western Conference, the Thunder are looking to scrape together as many wins as possible before some help comes in January in the form of Chet Holmgren. With a clear opportunity to rack up a few wins over the next week, Oklahoma City needs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at the top of his game.

Although it’s not necessarily the situation Oklahoma City wants to be in, getting some incredible performances from the two-time MVP might be needed to get the Thunder some wins against teams that have combined for six wins this season. The Thunder won’t be putting out superior players on the floor for a full 48 minutes, so it’s imperative that their superstar plays like the best player in the game every second he’s out there.

Also considering neither of those teams has a lockdown defender on the perimeter, Gilgeous-Alexander should be able to consistently get to his spots and break down the defense regardless of who is around him. Still, it’s certainly possible that the Thunder being shorthanded will again lead to some tight games, and they desperately need last season’s Clutch Player of the Year to take over in those moments.

The Thunder have struggled in the clutch this season, and Gilgeous-Alexander has had some tough moments, but this stretch should be a clear opportunity for the team to get back on track in that area if needed. Ideally, Gilgeous-Alexander will be able to put together some efficient nights and hand the Thunder a big advantage on the scoreboard.

Getting these games to mirror some of the Thunder’s recent games, such as their wins against Sacramento and Washington, would be huge for the team moving forward. Plus, some big games from the MVP should be enough to get the Thunder up to 13-9 for the season and give the team some breathing room for the rest of a tough December slate.