The OKC Thunder have lost seven games in 10 tries, and are trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference until reinforcements arrive. The team lost three of its starters in one fell swoop just three games into the season, and has seen over half its roster hit the injury report at one point or another.

Chet Holmgren is likely to make his return around the turn of the new year, though OKC is presently not even ranked among Play-In teams. While some are calling for a bombshell trade, that's not realistic for OKC presently given its financial flexibility and lack of leverage.

Head coach Mark Daigneault and his staff have make numerous tweaks over the course of the last few weeks, in tandem with lead decision-maker Sam Presti adding to the team. There's certain to be no real tactical fix to turn this team from so-so to great, though we'll do our best to offer up on-court changes that could benefit OKC in the short-term.

Here are three tactical changes OKC could make to potentially right the ship ahead of returns from injury:

Swarm Less on Defense

The first adjustment has been one long called for by Thunder fans, though one that isn’t likely to be used anytime soon: swarm the ball less on defense.

For years now, the Thunder’s defensive identity has been built around fast-moving rotations, quick hands and rim-protection. Stunting and blitzing has been the name of the game for guards, and weak-side rim-protection for bigs. The goal isn’t to force turnovers and wreaks havoc, though the end result of their process has typically been just that.

Right now, the team simply doesn’t have the defensive personnel to make it work. For most of the season, all four of their All-Defense players in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso have been out. Teams have carved OKC up lately, either scoring at the rim with both Chet Holmgren and Aday Mara out, or simply shooting open threes due to packing the paint.

It’s a band-aid for a gash, though helping off the ball less could stop some of the bleeding for OKC, who has given up career nights from 3-point land to both teams and players alike.

Lean into Ajay Mitchell (and Bennett Stirtz’) on-ball development

It’s no secret that the Thunder’s best remaining hope outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lies with Ajay Mitchell, who is second in scoring currently at 17.2 points per game. Even while fighting through minor injury, Mitchell has looked stellar at times.

But to re-surface in the West, OKC might need to lean into him even more than they already are.

Often times the backup units are a mix of giving Mitchell the ball, and dribble-handoff actions led by Isaiah Hartenstein. The team simply doesn’t have the personnel to make the latter work often right now, with only Jared McCain, rookie Bennett Stirtz and Kenrich Williams as the team’s reliable 3-point options presently.

The best course may be to simply use Mitchell as they do SGA, largely handling the on-ball reps while going to other actions seldomly. Stirtz, a former offensive engine at Iowa who isn’t shy to on-ball work, could be used similarly.

That path won’t be perfect — nothing will be for OKC at this stage — though it could help Mitchell to break through the star barrier even earlier than anticipated. And have some secondary positive results for OKC.

Overload the Bench Unit

In tandem with leaning into Mitchell as a scorer and play-maker, offering him the best scoring and defensive options available might be the best course of action.

So far, the Thunder have stuck true to its ways in going deep into the bench, which is certainly the best move given the injuries. They’ve staggered plenty of their talent, playing a hodgepodge of lineups in search of positive results.

It is likely to put immense pressure on the two-time MVP, though one move could be playing the most impactful players when Mitchell or Stirtz’ are the go-to play-maker.

That will leave offensive options like Micah Peavy, Nique Clifford and more alongside SGA, though if anyone in the league will be able to carry lineups to positive results in the scoring department, it’s likely him.

This has been seen some from Mark Daigneault and the Thunder staff in recent games, and the Thunder’s bench — led by Caruso — finally poured on a comeback against the Timberwolves.