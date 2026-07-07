OKC Thunder's Second-Round Pick Is Looking To Find His Shooting Stride

Oklahoma City’s rookie guard is looking to finally get into his groove during the Summer League.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have now played in two NBA Summer League contests but have unfortunately fallen short in both, after losing to the Hawks on Monday night 82-77. Even though the Thunder haven’t racked up tallies in the win column, they have been able to see their rookies start to grow into the players they are going to become this season.

Some players like Aday Mara have already proven they are going to be big assets to OKC this year, shooting the ball efficiently and playing stellar defense. On the other hand, some young players are still looking to find their stride in Summer League play and are hoping to do so soon.

One of these players is the Thunder’s second-round draft pick this year, Otega Oweh. Oweh was selected as the No. 41 pick in the draft and signed a two-way deal with the Thunder for this upcoming season. He might not have the same amount of pressure on him as Mara and Bennett Sirtz, who are fully on the 15-man roster, but Oweh is still looking to improve his Summer League play from what he’s done so far.

The young guard from Kentucky hasn’t necessarily played badly, but his shooting has not been the best by any means. In the first bout of the Summer League, he scored 8 points on 42.9% shooting, but went zero for two from beyond the arc. Then his shooting only got worse on Monday, scoring only four points on 14.3% shooting.

Now, as Oklahoma City’s Summer League squad is preparing for its third bout on Tuesday against the Jazz, Oweh is looking to finally find his shot. He’s more than capable of it, as he averaged 18.6 points per game his senior season at Kentucky, and might just be getting adjusted to the pace and style of the pros.

Luckily for Oweh, it also isn’t the end of the world if his shot isn’t perfect. He has been putting on a defensive masterclass, averaging two steals per game so far this summer. He has also done his fair share of rebounding, grabbing four boards in the first outing and five in the second.

Oweh might not need to have the best jump shot on the team for him to be a valuable asset, but it will have to improve. If the new guard can keep up the work on the defensive end and the glass, all while starting to find his shot, he could become another dangerous piece on the OKC roster this season.