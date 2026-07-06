Why Wins and Losses Aren't the Main Focus of the OKC Thunder's Summer League

There is no reason for OKC fans or the organization to freak out.

The NBA Summer League is officially underway, and the Oklahoma City Thunder had their first bout on Saturday. This outing did not end up being in the Thunder’s favor, as they were destroyed 111-74. It seemed like the Thunder were completely helpless, as they were outscored in every quarter and, in the third quarter, only put up nine points.

Although the game as a whole didn’t go the Thunder’s way at all, that isn’t exactly what the organization is looking for. While Oklahoma City is looking to win every contest they are a part of, at the end of the day, the Summer League isn’t for an NBA Title.

This can be said for the league as a whole, as there has never been a team to win the NBA Summer League Championship and the NBA Championship in the same year. Therefore, the organization and fans shouldn’t be laser-focused on the wins and losses, but on how the key players perform.

Of course, no Thunder stars are present on the court during the summertime, but the stars of the future could be. All three of the Thunder’s draft picks in Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh are headlining the Summer League roster, along with the Thunder’s other two-way players, Brooks Barnhizer and Josh Dix.

This was the starting five for the Summer League Thunder on Saturday, and these are the players the organization is keying in on to see how they perform. Granted, some of these players will also be held to a bit of a minutes limitation to make sure no freak injuries occur before the real season begins.

These five players each had a solid outing, especially considering four of them have never stepped on an NBA court before. Hopefully, as they get more accustomed to the highest level, their performances will continue to get better and better and eventually lead to big wins.

At the end of the day, everything that the Thunder do is to ultimately try and put themselves in a position to win an NBA Championship. Wins in the Summer League won’t necessarily do this, but allowing its young players to develop and grow absolutely will. Therefore, at the end of the day, no matter what the squad's Summer League record turns out to be, OKC fans can be excited as the Thunder’s young bucks continue to grow.