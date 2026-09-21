OKC Thunder Should be Better Prepared to Deal With Injuries Next Season

Oklahoma City has dealt with its fair share of injury issues over the past several years, and it should also be as prepared as ever when health problems arise next season.

Injuries are an unfortunate and inevitable part of sports, and the NBA is no different, as evidenced by some of the issues Oklahoma City had last season. With nagging injuries up and down the roster, headlined by wrist and hamstring injuries that sidelined Jalen Williams, the Thunder are entering next season with some hope for better luck on that front.

Of course, injuries can only be prevented to a certain extent. Anything can happen on any given night, and it could derail a team in an instant.

However, the Thunder are about as prepared as any team in that sort of situation, given how they’ve fought through adversity over the past couple of seasons. Having lost Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins in the offseason as a few rookies look to take over some of those minutes, it might seem like the Thunder’s ability to deal with injuries has become worse.

While that may be the case to a certain extent in the postseason, the Thunder’s regular season injury issues should come with a similar resolve as recent years. Perhaps the most important thing that should help the Thunder is how they handled the pressure of last postseason.

With Jalen Williams sidelined for almost the entire playoffs and Ajay Mitchell missing most of the conference finals, the Thunder have shown how they can handle significant adversity. With guys like Jared McCain and Cason Wallace already showing they can take on larger roles without much notice, the Thunder have a roster filled with players ready to step up.

Considering the crop of young guys looking to enter the rotation, injuries will also give that group an opportunity to prove themselves throughout the year. While the Thunder won’t be wanting those younger guys to be thrust into significant roles, having others ready to step up will still be a luxury for the team.

Oklahoma City obviously would love to have as few injury issues as possible next season, especially to its stars. However, injuries are a part of the game, and even without major injuries, those guys will still miss nights occasionally.

Although the Thunder’s depth might be a bit more shallow than previous years, this team may be the best-equipped to handle injuries of any kind.