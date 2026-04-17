OKC Thunder Should Be Ready for Chippy First Round

Oklahoma City is set to begin its postseason once again, and the first round could feature plenty of noise on the floor.

On Sunday, the Thunder will host either the Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the first round. While the Thunder’s two potential first-round opponents will battle on Friday night in Phoenix to determine who gets to make a trip to Oklahoma City, there are some things about the first-round matchup that will hold true regardless of the result.

Along with the obvious idea that the Thunder will be heavy favorites in the first round and shouldn’t have much trouble advancing, there is also a near-certainty for antics on the floor for the entire first round. While neither the Suns nor Warriors has the talent to seriously compete with the Thunder in a playoff series, both teams have some agitators that will at least try to force the Thunder into a mental battle.

Obviously, the Warriors have one of the most well-known villains in league history in Draymond Green, who would almost certainly end up with some combination of technical fouls and flagrants throughout a playoff series against the Thunder. While Lu Dort is about as close as it gets for the Thunder in that aspect, Oklahoma City has generally been able to keep its cool in tense moments.

On the other hand, if the Suns secure the final spot in the playoffs and make a trip to Oklahoma City, it might not be long until one of their wings gets into a fight of some kind. Along with Dillon Brooks, who is always known to be a bit unconventional as a competitor, Grayson Allen has a long history of dirty plays and antics on the floor, including one incident with the Thunder earlier this season, when he pushed Chet Holmgren and was ejected in an NBA Cup matchup.

While the Thunder understand that they will surely be involved in some sort of altercation at some point in the first round, they also have to understand their standing in comparison to their opponent. Oklahoma City is looking to make another deep run, which means it can’t afford any players racking up unnecessary technical or flagrant foul points against opponents with nothing to lose.

The Suns or Warriors will likely try to get the Thunder to stoop to their level, but Oklahoma City has to rise above and understand it’s playing for much more than just a series win against an 8 seed.